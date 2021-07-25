Health
Chicago, Boston and Atlanta join the growing list of cities that require students to wear masks
Students in Chicago, Boston and Atlanta this week Please wear a mask When they return Class room Next month as the number of cases of coronavirus is increasing.
According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been nearly 44,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily in the United States over the past seven days. This is an increase of more than 50% in the number of cases reported since the previous week. CDC).
Missouri Justice Department plans to sue ST Louis over the revival of Maskman Date
Over 56% of all Americans have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once, but cases are increasing again as the delta variant spreads to all US states.
Children under the age of 12 have not yet been approved for vaccination.
“Continuing to demand masks helps ensure that people in our school community, including the majority of our students, who are not yet qualified for the COVID-19 vaccine, remain as safe as possible. “Masu,” said Chicago Public School. letter To my parents this week.
Earlier this month, the CDC said students would “benefit in face-to-face learning” and called on schools across the country to make it a “priority” for students to return to the classroom safely.
Public schools in major cities from Boston NS Atlanta Also this week, both students and teachers are required to wear masks in the classroom and on the bus, but students are allowed to remove masks for activities such as breaks and meals.
California parent group sues Gavin Newsom and state health officials over classroom mask requirements
With at least 7 states Washington District State enforcement policies differ, but announce that students will be required to wear masks or implement mask requirements for students from kindergarten to grade 12 including California, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Mexico, New Mexico, Virginia and Washington. I asked the school to do it. ..
Texas and Iowa have banned public school masking obligations, but some cities like Austin encourage students to wear masks.
Click here to get the Fox News app
Other cities are calling for temporary masking requirements at the beginning of the fall semester, including Cleveland, who requested a five-week mask order for students and teachers.
The CDC recommends that all unvaccinated persons over the age of 2 wear a mask indoors.
