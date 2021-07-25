COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County reported 2,089 New case of COVID-19 Officials said the number of incidents and deaths likely reflected a delay in reporting over the weekend, but four more died on Sunday.

According to state statistics, the number of coronavirus cases in county hospitals continued to increase on Sunday, rising from 716 the day before to 745. There were 161 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, up from 154 on Saturday.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, Sunday figures have resulted in a total of 1,281,760 cases and 24,624 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

Health officials have repeatedly accused the recent surge Infectious delta variant Of the virus. This variant was first discovered in India and has been blamed for the infectious disease prevailing in the country with its outbreak in the United Kingdom.Currently spread throughout the United States

The state contributes to an increase in the number of cases and hospitalization.

The rate of increase in cases in the county from July 3 to 16 was 135%. The daily test positive rate on Sunday was 4.8%, a slight decrease from 4.9% on Saturday.

Last week, the Ministry of Health pointed out that unvaccinated people were infected five times as often as they were just a month ago.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer released figures on Thursday showing that even fully vaccinated people are not immune to the virus, which is equivalent to 20% of all infections in June. increase.But she said, thanks to the vaccine, the majority of those people

Serious illness or hospitalization. And she said the situation would be worse without the vaccine.

“If 5.3 million people in LA County had not been fully vaccinated, the number of cases today would probably almost double,” Feller said Friday.

As the number of cases continues to grow, many of us are trying to understand what steps should be taken to minimize exposure to the virus. All three of our vaccines provide a lot of protection for vaccinated people and slow their spread, so for those who are qualified and have not yet been vaccinated, get your vaccine now. It’s an important time to do it.

“For everyone, common sense precautions such as indoor masking, frequent hand washing, and avoidance of congestion allow you to continue to enjoy your favorite activities while reducing risk.”

The latest figures provided by the county on Thursday show that 5.3 million of the county’s approximately 10.3 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated, accounting for about 52%. Approximately 1.3 million counties are under the age of 12 and are not eligible for shooting.

Feller emphasized the protection provided by the vaccine and compared its effectiveness to car seat belts, despite the increasing number of vaccinated people.

“Seat belts don’t prevent all the bad things that can happen in a car accident, but they provide excellent protection, so we all use them on a daily basis,” she said. Use your seat belt just because you cannot prevent injury from a traffic accident.

Rejecting the COVID vaccine because it does not provide 100% protection really ignores the powerful benefits we have experienced from vaccinated people. “

Young blacks and Latinos maintain the lowest immunization rates in the county.

Black residents also had the highest new infection rates last month, at 181 per 100,000 residents. Latino / a residents have traditionally been one of the highest infection rates across pandemics, but over the past month, white residents have had higher infection rates of 83 per 100,000 inhabitants. I recorded it.

The infection rate for Latin Americans was 62 per 100,000 inhabitants. Black residents also had the highest hospitalization rates in a month, followed by Latin Americans and whites.

The county continues in hopes of encouraging more people to be vaccinated Provide incentives.. Until next Thursday, anyone vaccinated at the county, Los Angeles City, or a site operated by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will have the chance to win one of seven three concert ticket packages at the AEG venue. I have. Various acts.

