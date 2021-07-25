Provincetown enforces indoor mask obligations as COVID cluster affects 551 people in multiple states

Provincetown officials said on Sunday, COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Clusters due to the influx of visitors around Independence Day are currently affecting more than 500 people in multiple states.

At a virtual emergency meeting on Sunday night, a selection committee of the popular Cape Cod community approves town manager Alex Morse to implement an indoor mask obligation until the COVID-19 test positive rate drops below 3%. I voted for it. In that case, indoor masking would be the subject of a recommendation, and if the positive rate fell below 2%, Morse could lift it, officials said. The town health committee made the first proposal. This was done after the new safety advisory for the town by the cluster. Both councils unanimously voted in favor.

Town leaders allowed Morse to take other measures as needed based on recommendations from health authorities, such as additional social distance and capacity requirements, for 551 people affected by the cluster. I quoted it.

Morse pointed out that as contact tracers work and communities and institutions work together in several states, cluster aggregation can increase.

“We are entering a new normal. COVID will not go anywhere right away,” Morse said. He added that state- and US-wide communities may experience what Provincetown sees as the virus goes up and down. Health officials said this is true, especially before and after the holiday season, due to the widespread spread of highly contagious delta variants across the country.

Nearly 400 cases associated with the cluster are individuals in Massachusetts. 171 are from Provincetown and 223 are from elsewhere in the state. The rest spans several states. Almost three-quarters of Massachusetts cases are vaccinated people who have experienced mild cold-like symptoms, and authorities say only three people associated with the cluster are hospitalized, many already. It emphasizes recovery or isolation as a precautionary measure. I feel sick.

Public health officials in Town and Barnstable County say the positive rate dropped sharply and rapidly after strengthening the mobile pop-up test. Currently, it is about 9% from last week’s high of 15%.

Delta mutants have been detected in at least 53 cluster cases, but the vaccine remains effective against the mutants, according to local, state, and federal health authorities.

Sean O’Brien, director of the Health and Environment Department in Barnstable County, said the cluster is actually “a good example of how good a vaccine is.”

“The goal is to relieve symptoms,” he said. “Like the flu vaccine, you may still get the flu, but you will probably get fewer cases. What we are seeing is … an effective vaccine. Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson are all working. These vaccines are effective … people still need to be vaccinated. “

The promotion of mandatory outdoor and indoor masks throughout the town from Selectboard member Robert Anthony was shot down as well as the proposal for outdoor mask requirements along Commercial Street. Morse said there were no state-wide emergencies to support outdoor requirements. He added that they are “nightmares” to force and “indoors are places of danger.”

“We ensure compliance and staff to enforce our indoor mask obligations,” Morse told the group.

According to Morse and Selectboard Chairman David Abramson, the town will soon consider relocating the Ambassador Program and help visitors and locals to educate visitors and locals alike about masking policies.

After Selectboard member Leslie Sandberg insisted that “communication must be better than ever,” Abramson said “a more robust sign”, just as the busy summer days of the tourism community are approaching. So, more public service announcements awaited.

