Alabama doctors say they are begging unvaccinated COVID patients for a vaccine: “It’s too late.”

Birmingham, Alabama. – Alabama Doctor Proceed on Facebook This week, Covid-19 skeptics to get vaccinated-unlike some of her patients who paid the final price.

Dr. Brightney Covia’s enthusiastic and cool Facebook post from Sunday was widely disseminated on social media. A Birmingham doctor said people were listening to her direct explanation of treating an important patient who regrets not being vaccinated. NBC News Report..

“I have young healthy people with very serious COVID infections admitted to the hospital. One of the last things they do before they are intubated is to ask me for a vaccine. I Hold their hand and tell them I’m sorry, but it’s too late, “she wrote.

Dr. Brytney Cobia is a hospitalist at the Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama (courtesy of Dr. Brytney Cobia). (Copyright 2021-by WSLS 10 All rights reserved.)

“A few days later, when I call the time of death, I hug their family, and I go vaccinated to them the best way to honor their loved ones and they do the same I would recommend it to anyone who knows to do it, “she posted.

advertisement

Covia’s post was shared about 4,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

She also writes in a post about difficult interactions with people who have lost their loved ones due to a fatal illness.

“They cry. And they tell me they didn’t know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They had a particular blood type or a particular blood type. I thought I wouldn’t get sick because I had a skin tone. They thought it was “just the flu,” Covia wrote.

“But they were wrong. And they want them to be able to come back. But they can’t. So they thank me and they go get the vaccine. And I go back to my office, write their Death Note, and say a small prayer that this loss will save more lives, “she continued.

Covia declined the interview request on Wednesday and textually told NBC News that it had received a “threatening message.”

“I’m a little (that is, a lot) overwhelmed and need to retreat right now,” Covia said.

advertisement

Sugi Told to AL.comTreating a patient with a coronavirus is pulling her heart strap, even for patients who choose not to be vaccinated.

“You go into it thinking,’OK, I won’t feel bad for this person because they choose for themselves,'” Covia said.

“But actually looking at them, looking face-to-face, it really changes your overall view, because they still made the best decisions they could with the information they had. “Because you’re just thinking. All the false information there,” she told the press.

In Alabama Lowest vaccination rate In the country. As of Tuesday, only 38% of the state’s population has been vaccinated at least once, and only 31% have been fully vaccinated, according to state statistics. Over the past two weeks, the moving average of new cases per day in Alabama has increased by 694, an increase of 573%.

advertisement

But Alabama is not alone. Southern states, including Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee, have re-emerged as Covid-19 hotspots. The increase of concern is primarily caused by highly contagious delta mutants and vaccine hesitation, public health officials say.

Studies have shown that the Covid-19 vaccine is effective against multiple mutants, including the delta mutant.Recent report from UK Public Health ServicesWe found that two doses of Pfizer vaccine were 96% effective for hospitalization when variants accounted for more than 90% of new cases.