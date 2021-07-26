Covid Hospitals under pressure on inpatients





Belfast hospitals are under “extreme pressure” as the number of patients seeking treatment for Covid-19 is increasing. Last night, the director of health warned that there was an urgent public call for the help of an off-duty nurse. According to the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, staff are facing challenges at Royal Victoria and Mater hospitals and are seeking immediate assistance from nursing staff in social media posts. “Alongside emergency hospitalization, we are treating more and more Covid19 patients, which puts extreme pressure on RVH and Mater,” a spokeswoman said. Currently, 163 inpatients are being treated for Covid in northern hospitals, but the number of intensive care units has increased to 16 according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health. 6 people have increased in 3 days. Eight of the ICU patients were on mechanical ventilation yesterday. From 1,520 on Saturday, another 1,264 positive cases were recorded on Sunday. Two more Covid-related deaths occurred, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 2,170. In the Republic, an additional 1,126 positive cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed in the South since the pandemic began to 292,996. The southern hospital had 123 Covid inpatients on Sunday. There were 22 people in the ICU ward. The second dose of the vaccine given in the South is currently 2,389,901, out of a total of 5,522,270 jabs that first passed through Northern Ireland, where the second dose just exceeded one million. Health Minister Robin Swan said a total of 1,008,906 people who were fully vaccinated on Sunday were the result of “great effort and dedication.” In honor of the health staff, he said, “Thank you for spending a lot of time ensuring that the people of Northern Ireland are protected from this virus.” Swan added, “Thanks to everyone who has already been vaccinated. You have played your part in taking us to where we are. You are you. Helped protect ourselves, the people around you, and our medical services. “

