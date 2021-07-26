Public Health Sudbury and Districts advises on potential COVID-19 exposure on Ontario Northland bus trips





On July 14, a highway coach on the Toronto-North Bay-Sadbury Bus may have been infected with the virus.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) tracked possible COVID-19 exposures on Ontario Northland Bus 2306 and Bus 5401 traveling from Union Station in Toronto on Wednesday at 11:30 pm Is working on. According to a news release from Ontario Northland, the bus was heading to North Bay for a transfer service to Sudbury. PHSD stipulates actions to be taken for those who were on these routes. -Self-monitor the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure. -Immediately quarantine, if any General symptoms, New cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, headache, body aches, stomach aches, etc. -If you experience any symptoms, request a COVID-19 test. PHSD also advises that COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Center if needed. The recommended option is to request a reservation online (Health Sciences North) https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest Alternatively, call 705.671.7373 during normal business hours. PHSD calls on everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes more contagious concerns. The safest options are to limit close contact with your family, avoid going to work or school when you are sick at home, avoid unnecessary travel, and practice physical distance. , Wearing a mask, and washing your hands. For every outing, keep screening yourself for symptoms and practice safe behavior for COVID.

