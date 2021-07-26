Appeal to off-duty staff to support low-pressure Belfast hospitals

Two health trusts Northern Ireland As hospitals are under increasing pressure, off-duty staff have made urgent proceedings to get a job.

NS Belfast The Southeastern Trust issued a callout on Sunday.

Belfast Trust said the emergency hospitalization and increased number of Covid-19 patients put “extreme pressure” on Royal Victoria Hospital and Matha Hospital.

“We work with Trust’s nursing staff tonight and night and seek help from those who can work tonight,” Trust said.

South Eastern Trust tweeted. “Currently, the system is under pressure and will appeal to the trust staff to help contact the department manager tonight.”

See Social Media Post by Belfast Trust, Minister of Health, Northern Ireland Robin Swan Tweet: “This is not a question for the trust to make staff accessible, but unfortunately it is necessary to maintain the expected service.

“Thanks to all the medical staff for doing so much for all of us.”

A complaint of trust came the day Northern Ireland passed a million landmarks for people in a fully vaccinated area.

About 70% of the adult population is vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The milestone came eight months after the first jab was administered in Northern Ireland.

By Sunday, 2,204,177 vaccines had been administered in the area.

An additional 1,264 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Two more deaths from previously virus-positive patients were also announced.

“Great success”

Swan described the vaccination program as “a remarkable success,” but said that vaccination rates need to be increased in the coming days.

Delta mutants are pushing up daily cases of the virus, which has led to an increase in the number of people hospitalized.

“If we can work together to increase vaccine intake next week or so, this will help make a decisive difference in preventing serious illness and hospitalization,” Swan said. I did.

“Our local vaccination center will be closed for the first vaccination within 7 days. Therefore, if you have not been vaccinated, prioritize getting the first vaccination as soon as possible.”

Professor Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer of North, said this is a life-saving vaccination program.

“Many people live here today because they are vaccinated,” he added.

“The virus never goes away, and the only way we can do more of what we all want to do is to vaccinate more people.”

Patricia DonnellyThe head of the Covid Vaccination Program in Northern Ireland said: “I am very pleased with the success of the program, but I do not take these milestones for granted.

“There is a lot of effort and determination behind this program and we know we haven’t reached the finish line yet.

“Although uptake in the elderly was extraordinary, so far only 56% of people under the age of 30 have been positive.

“We don’t want to miss this age group.

“The vaccination center is running out of time for the first dose, so if you haven’t come out yet, go right away.”

Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, expressed concern about rising hospitalization rates.

“Over the UK, the number of young people infected with Covid-19 is increasing,” he said.

“More than a million people have been fully vaccinated and have achieved another important milestone locally, but lag behind the rest of the UK in terms of young population.

“of Scotland About 30% under the age of 30 England That number goes up to 34 percent.

“But in Northern Ireland, that number rises to just over 42 percent.

“Vaccination is essential not only to protect ourselves, but also to protect us. NHS And to protect the relaxation we were able to introduce. “

Sinn Féin Party Colm Gildernew We asked Mr. Swan to ensure safe staffing at the hospital.

“The Minister of Health must ensure safe staffing in all hospitals and act to support all personnel,” he said.

“It is also important for everyone to remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines to ease pressure on our health services and their workers.” – PA