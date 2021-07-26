Hidradenitis suppurativa and coronavirus (COVID-19): risks, complications

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic, painful condition of the skin that causes abscesses, cysts, and scarring of the skin. Lesions usually occur near hair follicles with sweat glands, such as the groin, bottom, breasts, and armpits.

If you are infected with HS, you may be concerned about whether you are at increased risk of getting COVID-19 or developing more serious symptoms. Research into HS, COVID-19, and related drugs is ongoing as scientists continue to learn about the disease.

People with HS often have other symptoms known to adversely affect the outcome of COVID-19, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular disease.

The treatment given to HS Suppression Or relax the immune system. There is concern that the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine will be reduced by high doses of these types of drugs.

This article provides current evidence of how HS affects the risks, complications, and effectiveness of HS treatment for COVID-19, and how to stay safe.

Hidradenitis suppurativa and COVID-19 risk

HS alone is not considered a significant risk factor for infection with COVID-19 or developing more severe cases.It’s not an autoinflammatory disease (that is, it means the immune system is overactive) Autoimmune disease..

HS is not considered a specific risk factor for COVID-19.But HS and certain other people Comorbidity (Holding at the same time) can be more at risk. HS is associated with Diabetes When obesityBoth are more likely to be severely ill with COVID-19, as advised by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

HS is more common among ethnic minorities. Decreased medical resources during the COVID-19 pandemic and data showing racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 infection, control, and outcome can make significant differences in the level of care received. .. This can lead to worse results.

Scientists are still learning about the interaction of COVID-19 with other conditions and drugs. Therefore, a new global HSCOVID-19 registry has been developed to collect data on the risk, clinical course, and outcome of COVID-19 in HS patients.

Complications of hidradenitis suppurativa and COVID-19

HS is not considered a risk factor for developing severe COVID-19, but multiple comorbidities of HS pose a greater risk.

Obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, and smoking history are all co-morbidities that are risk factors for developing severe COVID-19 infections.

Therefore, the expert will advise HS patients to pay attention during the pandemic, follow the CDC guidelines, and discuss the HS action plan with their healthcare professional.

Treatment of Hidradenitis suppurativa and COVID-19

People with HS give treatments that affect the immune system. Fumira (adalimumab), Biological therapy. Topical steroids and injections can also suppress the immune system. HS Foundation Biopharmaceuticals Used to treat HS, it suppresses the immune system but does not stop functioning.

Currently, there are no concerns about biotherapy HS patients receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the HS Foundation recommends that you always consult with your team of HS specialists before changing your medication or receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines are considered safe, but clinicians advise that it is not yet known whether receiving immunosuppressants or biological treatments will reduce their effectiveness. Some early clinical trials suggest that taking immunosuppressive drugs impairs vaccine-induced immunity.

A small study in 2021 showed that patients receiving immunosuppressive therapy developed immunity after COVID-19 vaccination and had no significant side effects. Testing and data collection are still in their infancy and research is underway in this area.

If you are taking immunosuppressive, systemic, or biological medications for HS, talk to your healthcare professional about the risks of COVID-19 and how it affects your vaccine response.

FAQ

Should I stop taking biological drugs if I want to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Do not stop the drug without the advice and guidance of your medical team. Discontinuing medication without advice may put you at risk of HS flare and exacerbation of symptoms.

When you get the COVID-19 vaccine, you may need to discontinue certain medications. However, if this is the case, you will be notified by your clinical team and monitored at all stages, and they may change your treatment plan at the same time.

My HS medical team provided a video consultation rather than a face-to-face appointment. Is it worth the participation?

Yes. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in telecare rather than face-to-face bookings. Often, HS teams can investigate specific problems, check for suspicious areas of the skin, manage ongoing HS treatments, and prescribe new medications as needed.

You can consult with your healthcare professional to develop an HS action plan to manage HS through the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that you have a plan in place to explain when the HS team will be available, how to contact the team, and what to do if the HS deteriorates.

What can I do at home to help manage HS?

Try to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. Stop smoking and if you are overweight, make some changes to lose weight. Also, pay attention not only to your physical and mental health, but also to your mental and physical health.

If you are worried that your HS will need to see a doctor, feel free to contact your healthcare professional.

How to stay safe

There are lifestyle changes and public health guidance to help manage both the risk of getting HS and COVID-19.

If you are obese or overweight, lose weight and seek weight management support as needed.

If you are still smoking, quit smoking.

Continue with HS medication as prescribed.

If possible, try to avoid a relapse of HS. Wear loose clothing, avoid shaving the affected skin, and avoid wearing fragrant products on the affected area to prevent relapse.

Wash your hands regularly, avoid close contact with others, and stay socially away when possible. When washing your hands, wash them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you use antiseptic skin wash or antiseptic soap, continue to use it.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer containing 60% alcohol.

Use a warm compress to allow the pus to drain from the abscess.

Wear a face mask as advised by the CDC and local health authorities.

Avoid crowded situations, unnecessary travel, and contact with people who are ill.

Practice self-monitoring.

If someone in your home feels sick, follow your doctor’s advice to reduce the risk of the virus spreading inside and outside your home.

overview

Hidradenitis suppurativa does not increase your risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 or having a more severe course, but you may have other symptoms of concern. It remains to be questioned whether biologics and corticosteroids may reduce the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

When you’re in a state like HS, you may feel anxious during a pandemic. Follow the HS Action Plan and try to reduce the risk of relapse if possible.

If you are concerned that your HS is getting worse, contact your healthcare provider immediately for advice and support. If you are concerned about your interaction with the current drug, you can also talk to them about the COVID-19 vaccination.

The information in this article is up to date as of the date stated. We will update this article as new research becomes available. For the latest information on COVID-19, Coronavirus news page..