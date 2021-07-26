Additional ICU beds open in Belfast amid surge in Covid cases

According to Charlotte McCardle, Chief Nursing Officer of Northern Ireland, an additional ICU bed has been opened by the Belfast Health Trust to address the surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations.

Beds for Belfast Trust patients are now available at Belfast Municipal Hospital due to capacity issues at Royal Victoria Hospital and Matha Hospital.

McCardle said he currently has no plans to reopen Northern Ireland’s Nightingale facility to a municipal hospital, but warned that if the surge continues, it would be a “very realistic possibility.”

She said 15 new ICU patients were hospitalized in Northern Ireland in a week.

“The Belfast Trust plans to open an additional Covid ICU bed on the BCH on the ground floor for Belfast patients,” she told the BBC Radio Ulster Nolan Show.

“We haven’t yet decided to reopen the nightingale in the area, but if this pressure continues, it’s a very realistic possibility, and of course, complications and other things that need to be done about the balance to continue surgery. Accompanied by the decision. “

She said all five Northern Ireland health trusts are under increasing pressure.

“All our trusts are very difficult to deal with, and the medical and social care system across all our trusts is struggling to meet current levels of care needs.” She said.

“It really has an impact on emergency departments, general practitioner services, ambulance services, and all areas. Today’s five trusts are extremely escalated, and now 190 people in all five trusts have 12 hours in the hospital. I’m waiting for you. Admission. “

The story of the latest coronavirus

Meanwhile, Stormont ministers will meet later today to discuss further Covid-19 mitigation in Northern Ireland and how to tackle the booming health waiting list.

The Virtual Executive Meeting will review many of the decisions that were postponed last week amid concerns about increased infections.

These “moderate” risk movements include allowing theaters and concert halls to welcome spectators and increasing restrictions on indoor home meetings from less than 3 households to 6 to 10 households. It is included.

The Minister will also consider whether to lift the current restrictions on the Driving Test Center.

Relaxation of the requirements for face coverings in places of worship will also be discussed, which could be relaxed so that people only have to wear them when entering and exiting the building.

The decision will be made at an executive meeting already scheduled to discuss the crisis in Northern Ireland’s waiting list.

Currently, there are more than 335,000 people in Northern Ireland waiting for their first consultant-led appointment, some facing up to seven years of waiting for treatment.

Waitlists are putting more pressure on the community-wide emergency department as patients seek treatment through the emergency department.

These pressures have been exacerbated by the increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations, and yesterday two medical trusts in Belfast and Southeastern summoned off-duty staff to deal with the deteriorating situation in the hospital. I did.

Two more relaxations of the Covid-19 rule were agreed by Minister Staumont last week and they will come into effect today.

The maximum number of households that can attend an outdoor domestic rally of 15 people has been lifted, and close contact services such as cosmetologists can now accept customers.

While waiting for an update from health authorities on the latest wave of Covid-19, moves considered moderate and higher risk were postponed last week.

Ministers were expected to be presented with more data on the association between positive cases and hospitalization before reconvening to reconsider these decisions.

Moderate measures will be considered at this afternoon’s meeting, but ministers will be reconvened Thursday to consider more risky mitigations.

This includes removing restrictions on indoor live music, such as suggestions to end the requirement to keep the sound at ambient levels.

The reopening of conferences and exhibitions will also be considered on Thursday, ending the social distance requirement for outdoor activities and considering proposals to reduce the distance to 1 meter in indoor settings.