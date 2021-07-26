Los Angeles will need masks again indoors from Saturday amid a surge in COVID





(((KTLA) — Los Angeles County is re-implementing its mask obligations indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as cases of coronavirus increase and concerns about delta variants increase, officials said Thursday. The new masking order will take effect on Saturday at 11:59 pm. “We’re not the place we need for the millions of people at risk of infection here in Los Angeles County. Given what we’re seeing, we’re waiting to do something. Will be too late, “said Dr. Muntudavis, LA County Health Officer. At a briefing with a reporter. Because it increased # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In Los Angeles County, from 11:59 pm on Saturday, July 17, you will need a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Wearing a mask indoors with others reduces the risk of both infection and infection. pic.twitter.com/fDE3ITVcEj — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) July 15, 2021 Over 1,000 new cases are reported daily in LA County as the number of infections surges “rapidly and sustainably.” According to Davis, the county recorded 1,537 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. This is an 83% increase from last week. “Indoor masking needs to become a normal habit again for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, so that we can stop the current trends and levels of infection.” Said Davis. COVID guidelines for new care facilities issued as a precautionary measure for delta variants

It is unknown how long the new mask requirement will be valid. “We look forward to maintaining this order until we see improvements,” Davis said. LA County’s new orders come after the health sector June 28 People have begun to “strongly recommend” wearing masks indoors in public places. The move happened just two weeks after Governor Gavin Newsom. Unlock State-Wide Maskman Dates.. “We seized the opportunity to lift physical distance requirements and capacity limits. At that time, we changed masking. Given the current level of community infection, we do that. I felt it was rational, “said Davis. “But this is not the same situation. We are in a very different situation. This is not the same as June 15th.” LA County is ranked as having a “substantial” coronavirus community infection. According to Davis, there are concerns that as hospitalizations increase, more people will die from COVID-19. He said the pandemic was caused by people who had not yet been vaccinated, and that vaccination rates were low in communities where infection rates were rising fastest. Recovery from a pandemic is also complicated by the epidemic of the delta coronavirus mutant, which is currently the predominant coronavirus strain in California. This variant was a source of concern as it was found to be more contagious than the other highly contagious variants reported. “Given that just under 4 million people in Los Angeles County have not been vaccinated, the risk of this variant spreading throughout the county remains high,” said a health doctor. Outbreak: 8 positive cases of Colorado Rockies COVID-19

“It’s a shame that the overall number of vaccinations is lower than necessary,” said Davis. Asked if there could be further restrictions on Los Angeles County, Davis said, “If things continue to get worse, something is at the table.” Authorities said the county medical officer’s order would be updated by Friday to outline masking requirements.



