RSV surges across the country, especially in southern states, during the unlikely season





Huntsville, AlabamaWHNT) — Doctors warn parents to monitor young children not only for the symptoms of COVID-19, but also for respiratory illnesses that are not normally seen during this time. The respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV, has surged nationwide, but has been a catalyst for the health of the CDC, especially in the South. Advisory last month. More than 1,500 respiratory viruses report This week is nationwide, compared to just 11 cases at this time last year. Do fully vaccinated people need to be masked by an increase in COVID-19 cases?

Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Public Health Service said it is not uncommon for babies to become infected with RSV, but it is rare for them to surge during this time. “It’s very disturbing to see RSV. Also, pediatricians are a very well-known illness. It’s much more well known to be seen in the fall and winter, but in reality there are many factors. This is seen by Dr. Landers, “said Dr. Landers. She says these factors correlate with the removal of restrictions on COVID-19. “In the winter, more people were at home. Masks are still in place, and mitigation standards are in place to alleviate respiratory illness,” she says. “Specifically, school-age children wore masks, so they didn’t necessarily have to bring the disease back to their younger siblings.” RSV is usually just a common cold for older children and adults, but it can be much more serious for infants and the elderly. “It requires lower respiratory tract symptoms, dyspnea, coughing, wheezing, and even oxygen. In some cases, mechanical ventilation. It is very rare, but it can certainly occur,” said Dr. Landers. increase. The CDC is currently monitoring “more than 200 individuals in 27 states” for monkeypox

The CDC warned about an increase in out-of-season RSV cases last month, Explains that RSV infection occurs mainly in the fall and winter. According to the CDC, the increase in cases was due to less exposure of children to the virus between May 2020 and March 2021 in “Public Health Measures to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19”. May be the cause. “Severe RSV in older babies and toddlers, as RSV circulation was reduced during the winter of 2020-2021 and it is likely that they had not been exposed to normal levels of RSV in the last 15 months. The risk of related diseases may be high. The CDC wrote in June. The CDC also encouraged healthcare providers to perform a broader RSV test for patients with respiratory symptoms but negative for COVID-19. Landers recommends that parents carefully monitor their child for RSV symptoms and act promptly if the baby notices wheezing, coughing, or other cold-like symptoms. To do. She also suggests that parents should treat this summer season as if it were the flu season and protect young children as much as possible. “Be aware of respiratory hygiene, which is hand washing, finger hygiene, cough etiquette, and keeping children away from sick people,” she said.



Close modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfor.com/news/rsv-spiking-nationwide-especially-in-southern-states-during-unlikely-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos