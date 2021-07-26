According to Trump cabinet officials, the pandemic is “out of control” for unvaccinated people.

Travis Caldwell, Holly Jan, Dakin Andone, CNN

For those who love freedom and dislike mask obligations and distance learning, Dr. Jerome Adams has a frank message: Get vaccinated.

“Further mitigation is coming. The Surgeon President of the Trump Cabinet told CBS’Face the Nation’on Sunday.

“And it’s coming because this pandemic is out of control again, and it’s out of control because there aren’t enough people vaccinated.”

As of Sunday, only 49.1% of Americans are fully vaccinated. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

It is far from vaccination sufficient to stop the spread of delta mutants. The most contagious strain of the new coronavirus Will be identified so far.

In 48 states, the proportion of new Covid-19 cases last week increased by at least 10% compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In 34 of these states, the proportion of new cases increased by more than 50%.

The hospital is again full of Covid-19 patients except now, Patient is younger than before, The doctor said Alabama, Mississippi, Florida When Missouri..

“What makes this possible is the fact that we are working with the most contagious version of Covid-19 we have ever seen,” said current US surgeon Dr. Vivek Murthy.

As a result, qualified Americans who want to prevent mandatory masks, business closures, and a return to distance learning need to play their part and be vaccinated, Trump administration officials said. One Adams said.

“It will help all Americans enjoy the freedom we want to return to,” he said.

Vaccines are easily mandated by FDA approval, officials say

Adams told CBS on Sunday.But it wouldn’t happen without it Full approval by the US Food and Drug Administration..

“If you want a lot of people to get the vaccine really quickly, get a license for these vaccines,” Adams said. “And you’ll see the army mandate it, you’ll see companies mandate it.”

Each vaccine available in the United States has been approved by the FDA for emergency use, but has not yet been fully approved.

And he said the lack of full-scale approval contributed to the hesitation of the vaccine.

The White House’s coronavirus coordinator, Jeffrey Seienz, asked Sunday if he should consider mandating a vaccine, and CNN’s local government, whether vaccines are needed or the Covid-19 test is negative. And companies need to consider strategies that allow them to safely enter the location.

However, the public knows that the FDA is “not succumbing to political pressure” because he wants the FDA to take the time to thoroughly review the application for approval.

Dr. Doran Fink of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said last week that the FDA is “working as quickly as possible” to review submissions for approval.

Zyents expects some approval in August or September.President Biden said full approval last week May come by the end of August..

Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna have begun applying for full FDA approval, but Johnson & Johnson has stated that they will apply for a license.

People with immunodeficiency may take additional doses first

Covid-19 vaccine used in the United States Does not contain coronavirus, But they require a reaction of the immune system to work.

So millions of Americans Taking drugs that suppress the immune system or the immune system may not get much help from the vaccine Like others do.

There was a lot of speculation about Whether (or when) you need a booster shot, CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration said this month:Fully vaccinated Americans do not need booster shots At the moment. “

But as the data evolves, that can change, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

If booster doses of the vaccine are needed, people with a suppressed immune system may be vaccinated first, Fauci told CNN on Sunday.

People with a depressed immune system may include transplant patients, those receiving cancer chemotherapy, those with autoimmune diseases, and those taking immunosuppressive drugs, Forch said. Said.

Like many other vaccines, only a small percentage of vaccinated people are vaccinated. Breakthrough infectious disease..

But Over 97% of people hospitalized with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week.

Among a small proportion of fully vaccinated US-hospitalized Covid-19 patients, one study found that 44% of them were immunocompromised.

According to a statement on Friday, the CDC and FDA are “exploring multiple options” on how to allow immunocompromised people to receive a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, if needed.

“New data show that the antibody response is enhanced after additional administration of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people,” the CDC said in a CNN statement on Friday.

“Early data show some potential benefits of administering additional doses, but more evidence is needed to determine the safety and efficacy of people with immunodeficiency. . “

People who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 for immunodeficiency may want to continue wearing the mask, Mercy said.

Soaring Covid-19 numbers

In California, both San Diego County and Los Angeles County Most cases Since February, hospitalizations in LA County have more than doubled in two weeks. Los Angeles County officials said on Sunday that hospitalizations exceeded 700 for the first time since March.

According to Florida state health data, the positive rate for new cases almost doubled in two weeks, from 7.8% in the week of July 2 to 15.1%.

A total of 870 inpatients were reported on Sunday in Alabama, according to state public health. Covid-19 dashboard.. Hospitalization has been steadily increasing since early July. On July 4, 213 inpatients were reported.

Louisiana currently has the highest number of cases per capita in the United States, state officials said Friday.

“We know that over 80% of these are delta variants, which is why this surge is due,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

“And what makes the surge possible is the very low percentage of people who have been vaccinated.”

In the rare case of a fully vaccinated person becoming infected later, the infection is likely to cause mild or no symptoms, Mercy said.

“If you get a breakthrough infection that is abnormal in itself, it is more likely to be mild or asymptomatic,” said the surgeon general.

What is the conclusion? “If you get a breakthrough infection after vaccination, you’re almost 100% protected from hospitalization, serious illness, and death,” said Dr. Saju Mathew, a primary care physician and public health expert. increase.

“What do you really want for a vaccine?”

CNN’s Melissa Alonso, John Bonifield, Elizabeth Cohen, Diana Hackney, Chuck Johnston, Lauren Mascarenhas, and Alexandra Meeks contributed to this report.