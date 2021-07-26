Nine out of ten SC COVID deaths were unvaccinated last month, the report said.





Columbia, South Carolina (WCSC)-The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment states that unvaccinated patients accounted for more than 90% of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in June. This number is based on an analysis released by the Interim Data Agency last June. DHEC Report: From June 1st to June 30th, 93% of the 5,344 cases reported were completely unvaccinated.

Eighty-six percent of the 243 COVID-related hospitalizations reported in June were completely unvaccinated.

Ninety percent of the 39 COVID-related deaths last month were among those who were considered completely unvaccinated. One is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving two double doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Or, two weeks after receiving a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “This data is further evidence that vaccination can save lives,” said Dr. Brian Traxler, director of public health at DHEC. “This cannot be emphasized enough. Eligible residents need to protect themselves and their loved ones by being fully vaccinated.” Traxler said someone was completely vaccinated so that the vaccine could reach “full efficacy” and give the best opportunity to stop the virus and its effects in the event of a breakthrough case. He said the two weeks before being considered as important were important. Related: McMaster advises vaccines-reluctant to talk to doctors and friends According to DHEC, 542 breakthrough cases involving fully vaccinated individuals infected with COVID have been reported. The COVID-19 vaccine is not believed to prevent anyone from becoming infected with COVID-19. However, health experts claim that in fully vaccinated people, the disease is much milder. Vaccines are available for people over the age of 12 and are the best way to end a pandemic by protecting individuals from the virus and its variants, DHEC says. Related: UofSC students face COVID requirements to return to campus this fall The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 53.4% ​​of South Carolina residents are 12 years of age or older and have been vaccinated at least once. However, people of the same age group who are considered fully vaccinated in South Carolina fall to 46.8%. Palmetto is consistently below the national average. According to the CDC, 66.2% of Americans over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 57.3% are considered fully vaccinated. Copyright 2021 WCSC. all rights reserved.

