Did the Gain of Function Research create covid-19? I asked Ralph Barrick.

[Baric is referring to a 2015 collaboration with Zhengli Shi of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, or WIV, in China, which created a so-called chimera by combining the “spike” gene from a new bat virus with the backbone of a second virus. The spike gene determines how well a virus attaches to human cells. A detailed discussion of the research to test novel spike genes appears here.]

However, after the covid-19 pandemic occurred, the sequence was repeatedly requested and was provided to the community after discussions with NIH and the journal. Those who analyzed these sequences said it was very different from SARS-CoV-2.

How did the chimera work on the coronavirus?

Around 2012 or 2013, I heard Dr. Shi attending the meeting. [Shi’s team had recently discovered two new coronaviruses in a bat cave, which they named SHC014 and WIV1.] We spoke after the meeting. After she published, she asked if she would make available a sequence of either SHC014 or WIV1 spikes.

And she was kind enough to send us those sequences almost instantly. actual, Before She published. That was a big contribution to her treatise. Also, if a colleague provides the sequence in advance, co-authoring a treatise is appropriate.

That was the basis of that collaboration. We have never provided chimeric virus sequences, clones, or viruses to WIV researchers. And Dr. Shi, or a member of her research team, never worked in our lab at UNC. No one in my group has worked at the WIV Institute.

And have you developed a reverse genetics technique that allows you to synthesize those viruses from gene sequences alone?

Yes, but at that time the cost of DNA synthesis was high. It was about $ 1 per base. [one letter of DNA].. Therefore, the synthesis of the coronavirus genome can cost $ 30,000. And there was only a spike sequence. It cost $ 4,000 to synthesize only the 4,000 nucleotide spike gene. Therefore, we introduced the real SHC014 spike into a backbone (SARS strain adapted to mice) that has the ability to replicate. We have found that the virus is viable and can replicate in human cells.

So, is there any research on gaining that function? Now, the parent strain of SARS coronavirus can replicate very efficiently in primary human cells. Chimeras can also program infections in human cells, but they are not superior to the parent virus. As a result, no functionality was obtained. Rather, Retention function. In addition, the chimera was attenuated in mice compared to the parental mouse adaptive virus, so this would be considered a loss of function.

One of the knocks on gain-of-function research, including this one, is that it has little practical value. do you agree?

Now, by 2016, we used chimeras and reverse genetics to identify high-risk SARS-like coronaviruses that could test and identify drugs with broad activity against coronaviruses. Remdesivir was identified as the first widespread antiviral drug to act against all known coronaviruses and was launched in 2017. He soon participated in human trials and became the first FDA-approved drug to treat covid-19 infections. A second drug, called EIDD-2801 or molnupiravir, was also shown to be effective against all known coronaviruses prior to the 2020 pandemic and by March 2020 against SARS-CoV-2. Has been shown to work.

Therefore, I disagree. Ask critics if they have identified a broad-spectrum coronavirus drug prior to the pandemic. Can they point out a treatise from the Institute that documented a strategic approach to developing an effective pancoronavirus drug that proved to be effective against an unknown emerging pandemic virus?

Unfortunately, remdesivir could only be delivered by intravenous injection. We were moving to an oral-based delivery formulation, but a covid-19 pandemic occurred. I wish I had an oral drug at an early stage. It’s a game changer that will help Americans as well as infected people in developing countries.

Molnupiravir is an oral drug and Phase 3 trials have shown rapid control of viral infections. An emergency use authorization is under consideration in India.

Finally, this work also supported federal policy decisions that prioritized basic and applied research on coronavirus.

How about the vaccine?

Around 2018-2019, the NIH Vaccine Research Center contacted us to begin testing messenger RNA-based vaccines against MERS-CoV. [a coronavirus that sometimes spreads from camels to humans].. MERS-CoV has been an ongoing problem since 2012, with a mortality rate of 35% and could threaten global health.

By early 2020, the mouse model we developed had vast amounts of data showing that these mRNA spike vaccines were highly effective in protecting against deadly MERS-CoV infections. .. When designed against the original 2003 SARS strain, it was also very effective. Therefore, I think it is easy for NIH to consider mRNA-based vaccines as a safe and robust platform for SARS-CoV-2 and to prioritize their progress.

Most recently, we published a paper showing that the multiplexed chimeric spike mRNA vaccine protects against all known SARS-like viral infections in mice.Global efforts to develop pan-salve coronavirus vaccine [sarbecoronavirus is the subgenus to which SARS and SARS-CoV-2 belong] You need to create a virus like the one described in the 2015 treatise.

Therefore, I argue that those who say there is no reason to work in 2015 simply do not recognize the infrastructure that contributed to covid-19 and future coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

The work is worth it only if the profit outweighs the risk. Are there any safety standards that need to be applied to minimize these risks?

that’s right. We do everything with BSL-3plus. The minimum requirements for BSL-3 are an N95 mask, eye protection, gloves, lab coat, but in reality you are wearing an impermeable Tyvek suit, apron, boots, and double gloves.Our representative wears a hood with PAPR [powered air-purifying respirators] Provides workers with HEPA filtered air. Therefore, we not only do all our research in biosafety cabinets, but also in negative pressure containment facilities with lots of redundant features and backups, with each worker in their own personal containment suit. It is included.

Another thing we do is conduct emergency training with local first responders. We also work with local hospitals. For many laboratory infections, there are actually no known events that caused the outbreak of the infection. And people get sick, right? A medical surveillance plan should be developed to quickly isolate people at home, make sure they have masks, and contact doctors on campus on a regular basis.

Is it all the standard for other facilities in the United States and internationally?

No, I don’t think so. Different locations have different levels of BSL-3 containment, standard operating procedures, and protective equipment. Some of it depends on how deep your pocket is and the pathogens studied at the facility. N95 is much cheaper than PAPR.

Internationally, the United States is concerned with what biological safety conditions are used in China and other sovereign states to study viruses such as coronavirus, nipa, hendra, and ebola. I don’t say anything.

The Wuhan Institute of Vessels used the same technology as you to make chimeric coronaviruses, right?

It should be made clear that we have never sent molecular clones or chimeric viruses to China. They have developed their own molecular clones based on the bat coronavirus WIV1. Then, on that backbone, we shuffled the spike genes of other bat coronaviruses and learned how the spike genes of these strains can promote human cell infection.

Do you call it gain of function?

The NIH committee makes decisions on gain-of-function research. The gain-of-function rules focus on potentially pandemic viruses and experiments aimed at enhancing the infectivity or pathogenesis of SARS, MERS, and avian influenza strains in humans. WIV1 is about 10% different from SARS. Some argue that “SARS coronavirus” covers all of the genus Salve coronavirus by definition. According to this definition, Chinese may be conducting gain-of-function research experiments depending on the behavior of the chimera. Some argue that the experiment is exempt because SARS and WIV1 are different. Indeed, the CDC considers SARS and WIV1 to be different viruses. Only the 2003 SARS coronavirus was the drug of choice. Ultimately, the NIH committee is the final decision-maker and decides whether it is a gain-of-function experiment.

Definitions aside, we know they were working under BSL-2 conditions. This is a much lower safety level than the BSL-3plus.

Historically, the Chinese have conducted many bat coronavirus studies under BSL-2 conditions. Obviously, the safety standards for BSL-2 are different from BSL-3, and laboratory-acquired infections occur much more frequently with BSL-2. Also, BSL-2 is much less monitored.

This year, a joint committee of the World Health Organization and China said it is highly unlikely that a laboratory accident caused SARS-CoV-2. But you later signed a letter with other scientists calling for a thorough investigation of all possible causes. why?

One of the reasons I signed the letter in Science is that in the WHO report, how the work was done in the WIV lab, or what data the expert panel reviewed, escape or infection in the laboratory. Was the cause of the pandemic.

It is necessary to recognize that a laboratory infection may have occurred under the operating conditions of BSL-2. Some unknown viruses pooled from guano or oral swabs replicate or recombine with other viruses, providing new strains with unique and unpredictable biological characteristics. increase.

And if all this research is done in BSL-2, there are questions that need to be addressed. What is the standard operating procedure for BSL-2? What is the training record of the staff? What is the history of potential exposure events in the lab and how have they been reviewed and resolved? What are the biosafety procedures designed to prevent potential exposure events?