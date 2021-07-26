Doctors say parents should prepare for the resurgence of their children’s “winter” bugs this summer.

Photo by Getty Images

Article content Canadian parents need to prepare for the off-season surge of viruses other than COVID, a potentially “nasty bug” that has almost disappeared since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Article content Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common cold virus that is shaken off by the majority of healthy children. In severe cases, the infection can be life-threatening and causes numerous congestions in fragile babies who require intensive care and mechanical support. Since COVID-19 was revealed to the world, many countries have seen “almost complete elimination of RSV” and very few cases of influenza, researchers report in this week’s Canadian Medical Association Journal. increase. But once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, Canada should expect RSV to recover this summer, they wrote, an off-season revival that “may threaten vulnerable babies.” .. RSV is increasing in Australia and South Africa. Both saw a surge in summer, usually seen in winter. In June The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning of health recommendations regarding increased “seasonal” RSV. Since March, activity has been scattered throughout the southern United States. The agency recommends a broader test for the virus in children and the elderly with symptoms of acute respiratory disease who are negative for the virus behind COVID, SARS-CoV-2.

Article content RSV is a major cause of bronchiolitis, congestion of the small airways in the lungs. Common symptoms include runny nose, fever, cough, and wheezing. Children also do not feed and can be noisy and frustrating. Dr. Pascal Lavoie, a neonatologist and BC clinical scientist at BC Women’s Hospital, said that without the vaccine, children at high risk under the age of two, such as premature babies and children with “heart and lung disease” It poses a special threat. Children’s Hospital Research Institute. In Canada, only 239 RSV-positive cases were recorded between August 2020 and May 2021, compared with 18,860 cases in the same period last year. The RSV season usually runs from late autumn to early spring, but “in many jurisdictions we see 0 cases each week,” the author of the CMAJ commentary wrote. Doctors at Brooklyn Hospital in New York have reported “unexpected positive results” of masking and social distance, with RSV cases reduced by up to 98%, according to reports from around the world. Journal Pediatrics.

Article content Newborns rely on the antibodies given to them by their mother, the antibodies that have diminished within 6 months. Many pregnant women were evacuated to their designated locations during the pandemic. That is, they are less likely to be exposed to RSV, “and therefore less likely to raise RSV antibodies to levels normally seen in winter,” Lavoie and his co-authors write. CMAJ. “This gives babies less protection than usual and can get sick if infected this summer.” In Australia, the number of severe cases of RSV surged dramatically in the first four months of 2021. British health officials have also warned parents to be aware of their symptoms. “I remember a long night in the hospital when my 8-week-old daughter fought RSV,” said Health Minister James Bethel. Said to the guardian.. “The image of her little body plugged into those machines and out of the air doesn’t leave me. I don’t want anyone to have such a moment.”

Article content “I encourage all parents and caregivers to pay attention to the signs of RSV, especially among young children,” Bethel said. “Be careful, this is a nasty bug.” New York City shows the same trend, with infants being more ill. According to the authors of the pediatrics study, the closure of day care and virtual school education are likely to mean less prevalence of illness in older children. High-risk children are usually given monoclonal antibodies, an expensive prophylactic treatment. The problem is that many Canadian RSV programs have been “paused, shortened, and even suspended” because the cases seemed to disappear. Doctors are preparing to start re-administration of treatment when they see the onset of the wave. According to Lavoie, prevention is basic hand washing and keeping babies with complex medical needs away from those who have a cold. Quebec is beginning to see cases of RSV. “I haven’t seen it in BC yet, but I monitor it weekly or daily,” he said. National post

