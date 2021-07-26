Covid-19: No more deaths and 639 new cases in NI





Cases are people who have tested positive for coronavirus. Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers up or down. Case rate by age only available for England.

The case rate chart shows how many people have tested positive each day for every 100,000 people in that area. The dark blue line shows the average daily rate over the past seven days. This average helps to show whether cases are rising or falling. The case rate by age chart shows how many people have tested positive in each age group per 100,000 people. Steeper rises in older age groups are of more concern because older people are more likely to be badly affected by the virus and are more likely to need hospital care.

Source: UK public health bodies – updated weekdays. Vaccines are data for first and second doses. England, Scotland and Wales data is by local authority, Northern Ireland is national data. Deaths are where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The chart shows the number of deaths recorded each week per 100,000 people in that area. Covid deaths are in red, other deaths are in grey. The average is the monthly average of deaths in the last five years between 2014-2019.

Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – data updated weekly.

Wales updated weekly. England, Scotland and Northern Ireland updated weekdays. Cases are people who have tested positive for coronavirus. Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers up or down. Case rate by age only available for England. The case rate chart shows how many people have tested positive each day for every 100,000 people in that area. The dark blue line shows the average daily rate over the past seven days. This average helps to show whether cases are rising or falling. The case rate by age chart shows how many people have tested positive in each age group per 100,000 people. Steeper rises in older age groups are of more concern because older people are more likely to be badly affected by the virus and are more likely to need hospital care. The case rate by age shows a rate. This means the values for the two age groups cannot be added together to get the overall case rate in each area.
Source: UK public health bodies – updated weekdays. Vaccines are data for first and second doses. England, Scotland and Wales data is by local authority, Northern Ireland is national data. In Scotland and Northern Ireland the percentage of adults (18+) vaccinated are calculated using the most recent mid-year population estimates from the national statistics agencies. In England the percentages of adults (18+) are calculated using the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database. Percentages in Wales use data from the Welsh Immunisation System. These data include people who have an NHS number and are currently alive. Areas will have different demographics which will affect how many people have been vaccinated. Caution should be taken when comparing areas. Source: UK public health bodies, gov.uk dashboard – England, Scotland and Northern Ireland data updated weekdays, Wales data updated weekly. Deaths are where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The chart shows the number of deaths recorded each week per 100,000 people in that area. Covid deaths are in red, other deaths are in grey. The average is the monthly average of deaths in the last five years between 2014-2019. This average will continue to be used in 2021. Recording of deaths over Christmas and New Year was affected by the bank holidays – trends should be treated with caution.
Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – data updated weekly. Recording of deaths over Christmas and New Year was affected by the bank holidays – trends should be treated with caution.u003cbr>Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – data updated weekly.u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/details>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”my__lookup__results–has-no-results”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cstyle id=”responsive-embed-newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search-app-inline-css”>n @font-face{font-family:’ReithSerif’;font-weight:bold;src:url(“https://ws-downloads.files.bbci.co.uk/fonts/ReithSerif/latest/bold.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://ws-downloads.files.bbci.co.uk/fonts/ReithSerif/latest/bold.woff”) format(“woff”),url(“https://ws-downloads.files.bbci.co.uk/fonts/ReithSerif/latest/bold.eot”) format(“eot”)}@-moz-keyframes gel-spin{0%{-moz-transform:rotate(0deg)}100%{-moz-transform:rotate(360deg)}}@-webkit-keyframes https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 800w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 976w”}}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“image”:{“alt”:”Republic of Ireland”,”copyright”:null,”height”:100,”width”:976,”src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”srcSet”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 800w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 976w”}}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Ireland’s Department of Health has confirmed 1,126 new cases of Covid-19. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Ireland’s Department of Health has confirmed 1,126 new cases of Covid-19. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”That compares with 1,345 in the previous 24 hours.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”That compares with 1,345 in the previous 24 hours.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 123 people in hospital, up 18, and 22 people in ICU, up one.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 123 people in hospital, up 18, and 22 people in ICU, up one.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 291,870 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 291,870 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,496,420 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,496,420 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,119,312 were first doses and 2,377,108 were second doses.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,119,312 were first doses and 2,377,108 were second doses.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}}]}},”contributor”:null,”blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”height”:100,”width”:976,”alt”:”Northern Ireland”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:100,”width”:976,”locator”:”9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,170.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,170.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 639 positive cases have been reported by the department on Monday, down from 1,264 on Sunday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 639 positive cases have been reported by the department on Monday, down from 1,264 on Sunday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 149,623 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 149,623 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are now 208 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland. That figure is up from Friday’s total of 163 patients “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are now 208 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland. That figure is up from Friday’s total of 163 patients “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 25 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, 16 of whom are on ventilators. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 25 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, 16 of whom are on ventilators. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 26 July at 14:30 BST”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 26 July at 14:30 BST”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 2,208,466 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday afternoon.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 2,208,466 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday afternoon.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The Department of Health has confirmed that more than a million people – 1,011,471 people – in Northern Ireland have now had two doses.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The Department of Health has confirmed that more than a million people – 1,011,471 people – in Northern Ireland have now had two doses.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The number who have received one dose of vaccine stands at 1,196,995.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The number who have received one dose of vaccine stands at 1,196,995.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 3,917 received their vaccine on Sunday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 3,917 received their vaccine on Sunday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”height”:50,”width”:1333,”alt”:”Short presentational grey line”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Short presentational grey line”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:50,”width”:1333,”locator”:”1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average: “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average: “,”attributes”:[“bold”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”include”,”model”:{“href”:”/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/english/app?responsive=true&newsapps=true&app-image=https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/DEAE/production/_111260075_coronavirus_lookup_index_promo-nc.png&app-clickable=true&-clickable=true&-image-height=360&-image-width=640&-image=https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/DEAE/production/_111260075_coronavirus_lookup_index_promo-nc.png&app-image-alt-text=Click%20or%20tap%20here%20to%20see%20interactive%20content?cachebust=16072021″,”html”:””,”type”:”vj”}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”locator”:”https://tinyurl.com/w9cfxrv”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”height”:50,”width”:1333,”alt”:”Short presentational grey line”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Short presentational grey line”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:50,”width”:1333,”locator”:”1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”height”:100,”width”:976,”alt”:”Republic of Ireland”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Republic of Ireland”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:100,”width”:976,”locator”:”C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Ireland’s Department of Health has confirmed 1,126 new cases of Covid-19. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Ireland’s Department of Health has confirmed 1,126 new cases of Covid-19. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”That compares with 1,345 in the previous 24 hours.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”That compares with 1,345 in the previous 24 hours.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 123 people in hospital, up 18, and 22 people in ICU, up one.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 123 people in hospital, up 18, and 22 people in ICU, up one.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 291,870 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 291,870 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,496,420 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,496,420 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,119,312 were first doses and 2,377,108 were second doses.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,119,312 were first doses and 2,377,108 were second doses.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 