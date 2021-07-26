Ontario reports 119 new COVID-19 cases with the lowest daily increase in 2 weeks

Ontario reports 119 new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Monday case, minimum daily increase in 2 weeks. Currently, the total number of state proceedings is 549,447.

The number of cases on Monday has dropped significantly from the past few days, when the total number of cases per day was around a high of 100. However, due to the small number of tests from the previous day, the number of cases is usually small on Mondays.

According to monday report, 22 cases in Toronto, 15 cases in Hamilton, 14 cases in Waterloo region, and 13 cases in Peel region.

All other local public health departments reported less than 10 new cases in state reports.

With three more deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,316.

As of 8 pm on Sunday, 65,920 vaccines (9,740 on the first shot and 56,180 on the second shot) were administered on the final day.

There are more than 8.6 million people who are fully immunized with two doses, which is 66.1 percent of the eligible (12+) population. The initial dose range is 79.7 percent.

Meanwhile, 538,702 residents of Ontario COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), This is about 98 percent of known cases. The number of resolved cases increased by 137 from the previous day.

On Monday, there were more cases resolved than new cases.

There are currently 1,429 active cases in Ontario, up from 1,450 the day before to 1,355 on July 19. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, there were just over 30,000 active cases. In the third wave of April, there were more than 43,000 active cases.

The 7-day average reached xxx, down from yesterday’s 155 and down from last week’s 203. The average for 7 days a month ago was about 400.

The government said 11,930 tests had been processed in the last 24 hours. Currently, we have a backlog of 3,558 tests waiting for results. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 16,476,857 tests have been completed.

The test positive rate on Monday reached 1%. Last week, the positive rate of the test was also 1%.

In Ontario, 96 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 (up 8 from the previous day), 131 in the intensive care unit (up 4), and 95 in the ventilated ICU (3). Reported that there is an increase).

Variant of concern in Ontario

Authorities have identified new VOCs (variant of concern) previously detected in the state consisting of B.1.1.7 (now named “Alpha” by WHO and first detected in the UK) The breakdown data is listed. 1.351 (now named “Beta” by WHO and first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named “Gamma” by WHO and first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617 .2 (now named by WHO) first detected in India as a “delta”).

“Alpha” B.1.1.7 VOC: 145,405 variant cases, 19 more than the previous day,

B.1.351 VOC “Beta”: 1,492 variant cases. It has not changed from the previous day.

“Gamma” P.1 VOC: 5,142 variant cases that have not changed from the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2VOC: 3,916 variant cases, up 3 from the previous day.

Below is a breakdown of all cases in Ontario by gender and age.

There are 273,887 men, an increase of 63 cases.

271,850 are women, an increase of 50.

88,844 people are 19 years old or younger, an increase of 41 cases.

205,802 people are 20-39 people, an increase of 36 cases.

The number of 156,595 people was 40 to 59, an increase of 31 cases.

72,908 are 60-79, an increase of 7 cases.

25,204 people are over 80 years old, an increase of 4 cases.

The state states that not all cases are reported age or gender.

The breakdown of the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 by age is as follows.

Reported deaths under 19 years: 4

Reported deaths between the ages of 20 and 39: 84

Reported deaths between ages 40 and 59: 603

Reported deaths between ages 60 and 79: 2,984

Reported deaths over 80 years: 5,640

The state states that death and data reporting may be delayed

Cases, deaths, and outbreaks at nursing care facilities in Ontario

According to the Ministry of Nursing, 3,790 deaths have been reported between residents and patients in long-term care facilities throughout Ontario, unchanged from yesterday. A total of 13 virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.

Currently, there are 5 outbreaks in housing, which is the same as the previous day.

The ministry also showed that there are currently 27 active cases among long-term care residents and 8 active cases among staff.

