Survey: US parents split with COVID-19 vaccination for children under 12 years of age





As the new school year approaches, parents in the United States are almost evenly divided about whether to vaccinate their young children. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccines have been approved for their age group, a new study found. “It is important that parents and donors do not wait for full COVID-19 vaccine approval to begin discussions on vaccination,” he said. Sarah Clarke, Co-Director of CS Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health, University of Michigan School of Medicine. The COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for people over the age of 12 and is in clinical trials for use in children under the age of 12. In this June survey of more than 2,000 parents with at least one child between the ages of 3 and 18, 49% of parents with children between the ages of 3 and 11 could be vaccinated. He said he was highly likely and 51% were unlikely to be vaccinated. .. Of parents aged 12-18, 39% said their child had already received a shot, 21% said their child was more likely to receive a shot, and 40% said they were less likely to do so. I did. According to polls, 38% of low-income parents are more likely to have their children shot than 60% of high-income parents. Many parents said that the recommendation of their child’s health care provider would influence their decision. However, 70% of people aged 3-11 and half of people aged 12-18 said they had not discussed the COVID-19 vaccine with their child’s doctor. Apart from the advice of the child’s health care provider, other factors that parents of unvaccinated children have stated to be important in their decisions include: Tested in the age group of 63% of children. How well the vaccine works for children 62%; and their own study was 56%. More parents than older children (41% vs. 19%) said that regular healthcare providers recommend COVID-19 vaccination. Only 19% of parents whose children were vaccinated said it was done in the clinic. 29% were vaccinated at public COVID-19 vaccination sites and 36% at retail pharmacies. However, many parents of unvaccinated children say that 42% of their children will be vaccinated in the clinic, compared to 5% who choose a pharmacy or public place and 19% who do not like it. He said he likes it. “When children are preparing to return to school, our polls show parents’ current attitudes towards vaccination of their children and their decisions, Clark said in a college news release. It provides insight into what factors are in the school. ” She suggested that parents of infants with tests and appointments for mild illness should include questions about the COVID-19 vaccine during their visits. “Our research suggests that parents have already formed their opinions, and their decision-making process includes accurate information and expert endorsements from their child’s health care providers. It is essential to be, “she said. For more information Details of the American Academy of Pediatrics COVID-19 vaccine.. Copyright © 2021 Health Day. all rights reserved.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2021/07/26/coronavirus-vaccine-children-parents-split-survey/9031627306966/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

