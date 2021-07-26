Health
India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa reuse SARS CoV2 replication enzyme to develop covid-19 drug
Scientists from India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa will work together to recycle, validate and synthesize lead compounds for RNA replicas, the major protease of SARS-CoV-2 and the enzyme that catalyzes RNA replication.
Approaches that can inhibit both virus maturation and proliferation during infection in host cells help to produce new covid-19 medicines with improved manufacturing methods.
The Ministry of Science and Technology will support this study, which brings multiple expertise from several BRICS countries to provide a solution to the covid-19 crisis the world is currently fighting.
A few months before WHO announced Covid-19 as a global emergency, the area of multi-stage target inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2 emerged. The multi-step process involves replication of the viral genome, and transcription and maturation are multi-step processes that are interrelated in the viral mechanism and promote the growth of the virus. They are regulated by the enzyme protease and RNA replicase. In a statement by the Ministry of Science and Technology, curbing these effects is essential to fulfilling the dream of millions of people on the planet developing / reusing drug molecules for covid-19. Said there is.
A consortium consisting of Dr. Dhruv Kumar, a professor at the Institute for Molecular Medicine and Stem Cell, Amity, Dr. Brijesh Rathi, an assistant professor at Hansraj College, Delhi, India, and Dr. Lindomar José Pena, Virologia e Terapia Experimental (LAVITE). ) From Brazil Av. Professor Moraes Rego, s / n – Campusda UFPE – Cidade Universitária, Brazil), Russia (Dr. Vladimir Potemkin, South Ural State University, Russia) and Dr. Anil Chuturgoon, University of KwaZulu-Natal South Africa, SARS-CoV-2 Major proteases and RNA-dependent RNA polymerases.
“They also performed biochemical assays containing cytotoxic lead compounds for SARS-CoV-2’s major proteases and RNA-dependent RNA polymerases, targeting lead compounds through molecular kinetics simulations and biochemical methods. Will be implemented, “said the ministry.
Efforts have been made to selectively inhibit a single target enzyme for SARS-CoV-2, but effective potential inhibitors for both the replication and maturation mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 have not yet been found. do not have.
“Drug discovery is a complex process, so collaboration involving bioinformatics, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, drug screening, and parasitologist experts is significant in finding new and efficient drugs for covid-19. It is worth it. Integrating the efforts, knowledge and experience of scientists and professionals from different disciplines will lead to the optimization of both medical systems and medical care in both BRICS countries, “the government said.
India has reported more than 39,361 new cases in the last 24 hours and currently has an active case load of 4,11,189. According to government data, active cases account for 1.31% of all cases. More than 554 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. India conducted a covid-19 test for 45.74 chlores, but India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination rate approached 44 chlores on Monday. The total number of deaths from covid-19 was about 4.21 Rakı, and as of Monday the total number of people suffering from the coronavirus exceeded 3.21 chlores.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
download
App now !!
..
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/science/health/india-russia-brazil-s-africa-to-repurpose-sars-cov2-replicating-enzyme-11627305184921.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]