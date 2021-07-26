India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa reuse SARS CoV2 replication enzyme to develop covid-19 drug

Scientists from India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa will work together to recycle, validate and synthesize lead compounds for RNA replicas, the major protease of SARS-CoV-2 and the enzyme that catalyzes RNA replication.

Approaches that can inhibit both virus maturation and proliferation during infection in host cells help to produce new covid-19 medicines with improved manufacturing methods.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will support this study, which brings multiple expertise from several BRICS countries to provide a solution to the covid-19 crisis the world is currently fighting.

A few months before WHO announced Covid-19 as a global emergency, the area of ​​multi-stage target inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2 emerged. The multi-step process involves replication of the viral genome, and transcription and maturation are multi-step processes that are interrelated in the viral mechanism and promote the growth of the virus. They are regulated by the enzyme protease and RNA replicase. In a statement by the Ministry of Science and Technology, curbing these effects is essential to fulfilling the dream of millions of people on the planet developing / reusing drug molecules for covid-19. Said there is.

A consortium consisting of Dr. Dhruv Kumar, a professor at the Institute for Molecular Medicine and Stem Cell, Amity, Dr. Brijesh Rathi, an assistant professor at Hansraj College, Delhi, India, and Dr. Lindomar José Pena, Virologia e Terapia Experimental (LAVITE). ) From Brazil Av. Professor Moraes Rego, s / n – Campusda UFPE – Cidade Universitária, Brazil), Russia (Dr. Vladimir Potemkin, South Ural State University, Russia) and Dr. Anil Chuturgoon, University of KwaZulu-Natal South Africa, SARS-CoV-2 Major proteases and RNA-dependent RNA polymerases.

“They also performed biochemical assays containing cytotoxic lead compounds for SARS-CoV-2’s major proteases and RNA-dependent RNA polymerases, targeting lead compounds through molecular kinetics simulations and biochemical methods. Will be implemented, “said the ministry.

Efforts have been made to selectively inhibit a single target enzyme for SARS-CoV-2, but effective potential inhibitors for both the replication and maturation mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 have not yet been found. do not have.

“Drug discovery is a complex process, so collaboration involving bioinformatics, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, drug screening, and parasitologist experts is significant in finding new and efficient drugs for covid-19. It is worth it. Integrating the efforts, knowledge and experience of scientists and professionals from different disciplines will lead to the optimization of both medical systems and medical care in both BRICS countries, “the government said.

India has reported more than 39,361 new cases in the last 24 hours and currently has an active case load of 4,11,189. According to government data, active cases account for 1.31% of all cases. More than 554 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. India conducted a covid-19 test for 45.74 chlores, but India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination rate approached 44 chlores on Monday. The total number of deaths from covid-19 was about 4.21 Rakı, and as of Monday the total number of people suffering from the coronavirus exceeded 3.21 chlores.

