Provincetown will carry out an indoor mask mandate after the COVID-19 cluster has grown to 551 cases

Credits for ABC News / Arielle Mitropoulos

ABC news

Officials in Provincetown, Massachusetts unanimously voted at an emergency town meeting on Sunday night to re-execute the town’s indoor mask mission as COVID-19 infections grow rapidly and the community expands. did.

Since the last update of the data last week, the cluster has grown to a cumulative total of at least 551 confirmed cases after the busy July 4th weekend. Of these cases, 394 are residents of Massachusetts, 171 of whom live in Provincetown, and the remaining individuals who test positive live in other states or jurisdictions.

69% of confirmed cases among Massachusetts residents occur in fully vaccinated individuals, authorities have confirmed, and infected people are found to be predominantly symptomatic.

In addition, authorities reported that 88% of cases were male and the median age of positive tests was 39 years.

The new mission will be maintained until the positive rate in Provincetown falls below 3% for five consecutive days, at which point it will move to recommendations. When the town’s positive rate drops below 1%, the recommendation ends for five consecutive days.

Local leaders also empowered town manager Alex Morse to take additional measures as needed, in consultation with health authorities, such as social distance orders and competence requirements.

“If the positive activity rate doesn’t decline, we’re ready to take further action,” Morse said at an emergency meeting on Sunday.

The new mandate comes from the United States facing a surge in new coronavirus infections. It is primarily caused by the rapidly spreading delta mutants and currently accounts for over 83% of new cases.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average daily number of cases on weekends exceeded 47,000, an increase of 54.7% last week and an increase of 314% since mid-June. Currently, an increase in cases is reported in almost every state in the country.

Hospitalization levels are also rising, with more than 27,300 patients currently being treated nationwide, up nearly 40% last week.

Barnstable County, including Provincetown, is currently reporting “high” community infections, with the county’s average daily case count increasing by nearly 245% over the past seven days.

Authorities emphasized that while the “majority” of infectious diseases were groundbreaking cases, vaccination significantly reduced the presence of serious illnesses.

Three were hospitalized, one of whom was vaccinated, but the vaccination status of the other two was unknown. However, hospitalized vaccinated individuals were said to have been “released fairly quickly,” reported Weila Harik, deputy director of the Barnstable County Human Services Department.

Massachusetts Public Health Service officials announced on Friday that the sequencing of the first virus sample associated with the cluster was actually tested positive for the delta mutant.

“The lab has identified delta variants in cases related to this cluster, and additional samples from the provincetown cluster continue to prioritize the sequence. No new variants have been identified,” officials said. I wrote in the press release.

Town leaders confirmed the findings and reported that of the 53 cases sequenced so far, 100% of the samples returned as delta variant cases.

Authorities said the Public Health Service is working closely with the CDC and other state health services to track and monitor symptomatic cases.

The town has also resumed wastewater monitoring to further track the spread of the virus within the community. Authorities said it was a valuable surveillance tool and was implemented in Provincetown throughout the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, I think COVID is depressing for many of us, but it won’t go away anytime soon. What Provincetown is experiencing is what other places have experienced before. I think, “Morse said.