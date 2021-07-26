US monitoring more than 200 potential monkeypox exposure | Dallas

U.S. health officials monitor more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox after a sick individual returns to monkeypox in Nigeria Texas In July.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus similar to smallpox.by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), It was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks occurred in a monkey colony kept for research.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, chills, malaise, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that begins on the face and spreads to the palms and soles of the feet.

CDC it is work Worked with 27 state airlines, state and local health authorities to identify and assess individuals who may have come into contact with them on flights from Lagos to Atlanta and from Atlanta to Dallas on July 9. did.

The individual went to the emergency room of a hospital in Dallas and was diagnosed with monkeypox on July 15. Statistical news report.

Monitored people included those who sat within 6 feet of an infected individual during the flight from Lagos, those who used the bathroom of the flight, flight attendants, airline workers who cleaned the bathroom, and others. Dallas..

CDC Said The infection rate of the monkeypox strain involved was 1 in 100.

“Monkeypox requires wearing a mask for the Covid-19 pandemic, and monkeypox spreads primarily through respiratory droplets, so the risk of monkeypox spreading on planes and airports is considered low. “.

Dallas County Judge, Clay Jenkins, Said: “In rare cases, this incident is not a reason for caution and we do not expect it to pose a threat to the general public. Dallas County Health and Welfare Services work closely with local providers as well as state and federal partners. Is linked to. “

The incubation period for monkeypox ranges from 3 to 17 days, similar to the 2 to 14 day period for Sars-CoV-2. Nonetheless, the CDC has requested health authorities to monitor individuals for 21 days ending July 30.

“We are certainly in a time frame where we want to monitor people carefully.” Said Andrea McCallum, head of the Poxvirus Epidemiology Unit at the National Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“It’s a lot of people,” she said.

Monkeypox was last detected in the United States in 2003, with 47 potentially confirmed cases reported in six states. It occurred after the transport from Ghana to Texas included rodents and small mammals carrying the virus.

Cases of monkeypox are increasing in Nigeria, with seven export cases detection: 4 in the UK, Israel, Singapore, US and others.