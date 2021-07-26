Ohio was quarantined after being exposed to the monkeypox virus by plane





According to the Ohio Department of Health, residents of Ohio are being quarantined after traveling by plane with a man diagnosed with monkeypox. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention A case of monkeypox was confirmed on July 15 in a US resident who traveled from Nigeria to the country. The patient had two flights earlier this month. Once from Lagos, Nigeria, I went to Atlanta on July 8th and arrived on July 9th. The other is from Atlanta to Dallas on July 9th. The CDC believes that the risk of monkeypox spreading on planes and airports is low, as travelers must wear masks and monkeypox spreads primarily through respiratory droplets. Ohio Health Department spokeswoman Alicia Shoultz said in an email that a resident of Ohio traveled with a monkeypox patient on a Dallas flight. “Individuals are quarantined and monitored for 21 days, and monitoring ends on July 30, following potential exposure on July 9,” she said. “At this time, monitored individuals are not experiencing symptoms consistent with monkeypox.” What are the symptoms of monkeypox? According to the CDC Monkeypox is a rare disease that belongs to the same family as smallpox. In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to those of smallpox, but mild. These include fever, headaches, muscle aches and malaise. A rash often develops within 1 to 3 days after a fever, starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body. As the patient begins to improve, the lesions drop out. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually 7-14 days, but can range from 5-21 days. Laboratory tests at the CDC show that the monkeypox strain of the patient in this case is found in parts of West Africa, including Nigeria. Human-to-human transmission is rare, but infection with this monkeypox strain is fatal in 1 in 100 infected people. However, the rate may be higher for people with a weakened immune system, the agency said. Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when a colony of monkeys kept for research had two chickenpox-like illnesses. This is the origin of the name of the virus. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. The last case of monkeypox in the United States was in 2003, with 47 outbreaks. more:Need to worry about the COVID-19 Delta Variant?Here’s what Ohio people need to know: more:Ryan Day states that the majority of Ohio State University football players have been vaccinated against COVID-19. [email protected] @ micah_walker701

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/local/2021/07/26/ohioan-quarantined-after-being-exposed-monkeypox-patient-plane/8092097002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos