Ontario reports the fewest new COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

Ontario reported 119 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths on Monday.
This is the minimum daily increase in new infections in 2 weeks. The state has reported less than 200 cases for 18 consecutive days.
The test positive rate is 1.0%, the same as a week ago.
Over 11,930 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours.
Locally, there are 22 new cases in Toronto, 15 in Hamilton, 14 in Waterloo and 13 in Peel.
The number of active cases in the state decreased by 18, and there were 137 resolved cases.
The average 7-day rolling was 157 cases, a slight decrease from a week ago.
NS State reported 172 cases And two people died on Sunday.
Currently, there are 131 ICU patients with COVID-19 complications and 79 ICU patients on mechanical ventilation.
Graphic courtesy @jwan_md
65,920 COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the last 24 hours.
As of 8 pm on Sunday, 80.4% of Ontario residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 66.7% have been fully vaccinated.
According to the CEO of the Ontario Pharmacist Association, the biggest barrier remaining in the fight to gain more residents is vaccine hesitation.
Justin Bates says the hesitant group is divided between those who are vaccinators and those who are fence sitters. He says the state needs to focus on targeting the latter.
“What we are targeting in education is really fence sitters,” says Bates. “We are trying to have conversations with trusted healthcare providers to build confidence in science and technology, safety and effectiveness.”
“It is unlikely that we will be able to convert anti-vaccines, which can be about 10% of the population, but we are targeting a fully vaccinated 90% threshold to achieve herd immunity. “
Since the end of June, the number of doses administered in the state has decreased.
NS The federal government expects about 5 million doses This Week’s COVID-19 Vaccination — Enough to fully inoculate all eligible Canadians.
With this week’s shipment, the total dose received will be up to 68 million.
Authorities say it is sufficient to give two doses to all 33.2 million Canadians over the age of 12.
As of Sunday, more than 62% of Canadians over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated and more than 80% had been vaccinated at least once.
An estimated 6 million Canadians have not yet rolled up their sleeves at either dose.
Graphic courtesy @jwan_md