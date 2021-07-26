Health
Predictions suggest that 70% of vaccinations in Michigan could be a year away
Three months ago, a University of Michigan model predicted that by late June or early July, a 70% threshold for COVID-19 vaccination for residents aged 16 and over could be reached. ..
If the shot slowed to about half the speed in April, those models showed that it could be like August or September before reaching that milestone. However, vaccination has been slower than expected, with about 63% of the population in the state as of Thursday, July 22nd.
Looking at the latest forecasts, if vaccinations remain at their current rates, it could be December or January before the numbers reach 70%. If they slow further, it could take us in the fall of 2022 or later.
“Looking back at the development of polio vaccines, one of the interesting things was apparently another vaccine at another time, but it took four years to reach 70% of the initial vaccination rate for the group under the age of 40. Marisa Eisenberg, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan and assisting the state in modeling infectious diseases, said.
As more people are vaccinated, infections are reduced, development of new variants is slowed, and some may eventually evade available vaccines. As a result, health authorities are pushing to reach and even exceed that 70% threshold.
Related: Delta mutants are slowly increasing in Michigan as doctors emphasize the importance of vaccines
Michigan’s first dose tracker is on it Online vaccine dashboardIs the first age group to be vaccinated, so it focuses specifically on residents over the age of 16. Using CDC data, we showed that as of Thursday, 5,091,577 Michigan residents had received their first dose. This is about 62.9% of the population over the age of 16.
Other vaccine coverage analyzes in the state examine the population over the age of 12 and draw data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, which is slightly outside the number of CDCs. By doing so, vaccination rates will drop to 57.7%, 53.6% will complete vaccination, and the state will be shy about about 1 million people to that goal.
Either way, Michigan has a way to get out of the forest with COVID-19. Specifically, some communities are more advanced than others.
“Looking at the county coverage map, there is a lot of variability across Michigan in which counties have higher vaccine coverage and which still need improvement,” Eisen said. Berg said. “For new variants, we need to focus on increasing vaccination coverage in areas with low vaccination coverage to slow the spread.”
As of Friday, July 23, the counties with the highest vaccination rates (single doses) for residents aged 12 and over are:
- Leela No-76.5%
- Grand Traverse-69.2%
- Washtenaw-68.7%
- Auckland-68.5%
- Emmet-67.3%
The lowest fare counties are:
- Cass-37.6%
- Hillsdale-39.3%
- Oceana-42.4%
- Mecosta-42.5%
- Montcalm-43.4%
- Branch-43.4%
Below is a database of vaccination rates, including the percentage of both first-time vaccinated residents aged 12 years and older and fully vaccinated residents in each of the 83 counties in Michigan. (Can’t see the database? Click? here)
The interactive map below shows the number of adults per person who have been vaccinated at least once so far. The numbers are based on the place of residence of the vaccinated person and the place where the vaccine was given.
Hover your cursor over the county to see the underlying data. This includes a breakdown by age group: 64 to 50 years old. 49-20 years, and under 20 years.
Next are the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by each county during the three weeks from July 2 to July 23, and the county’s case and vaccination rate per million inhabitants (starting and vaccination rate). It is a database that shows completion). You can search by county or click each column heading to sort the data. (Can’t see the database? Click here https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/1jI9k/1/)
Looking at immunization indicators based on President Joe Biden’s goal of reaching 70% of the population aged 18 and over, Leelanau is 84.8%, Mackinac is 76.3%, and Michigan’s total exceeds 70%. It has been pushed up to seven counties.
Below is a breakdown by age group of Michigan residents who have been vaccinated at least once and those who have been fully immunized as of Friday, July 23. Competition to 70%.
- 75 years old and over: 78.5% started. 74.7% complete.
- 65 to 74: 81.6% started. 78% complete.
- 50 to 64: 66.7% started. 62.6% complete.
- 40 to 49: 55.0% started. 50.8% complete.
- 30 to 39: 50.7% started. 46.3% complete.
- 20-29: 40.3% started. 36.3% complete.
- 16 to 19: 40.9% started. 36.5% complete.
- 12 to 15: 30.4% started. 25.8% complete.
Vaccines are widely available in Michigan, and health officials await safety and efficacy in preventing serious illnesses caused by the coronavirus.Visit Michigan to find a vaccine near you COVID-19 vaccine website..
Details of MLive:
Michigan gets $ 5.2 million to support local vaccinations
Michigan Coronavirus Data on Thursday, July 21: Five Countyes Exceed 5% Test Positive Rate
Michigan has the lowest case rate of COVID-19, how long is it?
Shiawassee County confirmed that six employees each earned $ 25,000 in the COVID-19 Relief Fund
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2021/07/70-vaccination-could-be-a-year-away-for-michigan-per-projections.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]