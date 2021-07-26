Predictions suggest that 70% of vaccinations in Michigan could be a year away

Three months ago, a University of Michigan model predicted that by late June or early July, a 70% threshold for COVID-19 vaccination for residents aged 16 and over could be reached. ..

If the shot slowed to about half the speed in April, those models showed that it could be like August or September before reaching that milestone. However, vaccination has been slower than expected, with about 63% of the population in the state as of Thursday, July 22nd.

Looking at the latest forecasts, if vaccinations remain at their current rates, it could be December or January before the numbers reach 70%. If they slow further, it could take us in the fall of 2022 or later.

“Looking back at the development of polio vaccines, one of the interesting things was apparently another vaccine at another time, but it took four years to reach 70% of the initial vaccination rate for the group under the age of 40. Marisa Eisenberg, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan and assisting the state in modeling infectious diseases, said.

As more people are vaccinated, infections are reduced, development of new variants is slowed, and some may eventually evade available vaccines. As a result, health authorities are pushing to reach and even exceed that 70% threshold.

Related: Delta mutants are slowly increasing in Michigan as doctors emphasize the importance of vaccines

Michigan’s first dose tracker is on it Online vaccine dashboardIs the first age group to be vaccinated, so it focuses specifically on residents over the age of 16. Using CDC data, we showed that as of Thursday, 5,091,577 Michigan residents had received their first dose. This is about 62.9% of the population over the age of 16.

Other vaccine coverage analyzes in the state examine the population over the age of 12 and draw data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, which is slightly outside the number of CDCs. By doing so, vaccination rates will drop to 57.7%, 53.6% will complete vaccination, and the state will be shy about about 1 million people to that goal.

Either way, Michigan has a way to get out of the forest with COVID-19. Specifically, some communities are more advanced than others.

“Looking at the county coverage map, there is a lot of variability across Michigan in which counties have higher vaccine coverage and which still need improvement,” Eisen said. Berg said. “For new variants, we need to focus on increasing vaccination coverage in areas with low vaccination coverage to slow the spread.”

As of Friday, July 23, the counties with the highest vaccination rates (single doses) for residents aged 12 and over are:

Leela No-76.5%

Grand Traverse-69.2%

Washtenaw-68.7%

Auckland-68.5%

Emmet-67.3%

The lowest fare counties are:

Cass-37.6%

Hillsdale-39.3%

Oceana-42.4%

Mecosta-42.5%

Montcalm-43.4%

Branch-43.4%

Below is a database of vaccination rates, including the percentage of both first-time vaccinated residents aged 12 years and older and fully vaccinated residents in each of the 83 counties in Michigan. (Can’t see the database? Click? here)

The interactive map below shows the number of adults per person who have been vaccinated at least once so far. The numbers are based on the place of residence of the vaccinated person and the place where the vaccine was given.

Hover your cursor over the county to see the underlying data. This includes a breakdown by age group: 64 to 50 years old. 49-20 years, and under 20 years.

Next are the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by each county during the three weeks from July 2 to July 23, and the county’s case and vaccination rate per million inhabitants (starting and vaccination rate). It is a database that shows completion). You can search by county or click each column heading to sort the data. (Can’t see the database? Click here https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/1jI9k/1/)

Looking at immunization indicators based on President Joe Biden’s goal of reaching 70% of the population aged 18 and over, Leelanau is 84.8%, Mackinac is 76.3%, and Michigan’s total exceeds 70%. It has been pushed up to seven counties.

Below is a breakdown by age group of Michigan residents who have been vaccinated at least once and those who have been fully immunized as of Friday, July 23. Competition to 70%.

75 years old and over: 78.5% started. 74.7% complete.

65 to 74: 81.6% started. 78% complete.

50 to 64: 66.7% started. 62.6% complete.

40 to 49: 55.0% started. 50.8% complete.

30 to 39: 50.7% started. 46.3% complete.

20-29: 40.3% started. 36.3% complete.

16 to 19: 40.9% started. 36.5% complete.

12 to 15: 30.4% started. 25.8% complete.

Vaccines are widely available in Michigan, and health officials await safety and efficacy in preventing serious illnesses caused by the coronavirus.Visit Michigan to find a vaccine near you COVID-19 vaccine website..

Details of MLive:

Michigan gets $ 5.2 million to support local vaccinations

Michigan Coronavirus Data on Thursday, July 21: Five Countyes Exceed 5% Test Positive Rate

Michigan has the lowest case rate of COVID-19, how long is it?

Shiawassee County confirmed that six employees each earned $ 25,000 in the COVID-19 Relief Fund