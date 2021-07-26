Florida Advent Health in “Red State” After Flood of COVID Patients





for Dramatic increase in COVID-19 hospitalization Over the weekend, AdventHealth Central Florida moved the system to “red status” as the number of ICU beds available decreased, hospital officials said. The decision will be made only four days after declaring “yellow status” on Thursday. The internal color-coded status is dedicated to the hospital system and directly affects the hospital’s selective and non-emergency surgery schedules. AdventHealth was finally “red” in January, when it peaked in hospitalization. “Our priorities are the safety of patients, team members, and the ability to provide care to COVID and non-COVID patients,” said Dr. Victor Herrera, Chief Medical Officer of Advent Health Orlando, on Monday morning in Orange County. Mentioned in the COVID-19 update. County authorities. As of Monday morning, Advent Health Central Florida, which operates hospitals in seven counties, including five in Volusia and Flagler, has reported 862 COVID-19 patients and 142 new coronavirus hospitalizations since Thursday. Did. The hospital system peaked at 900 in January. As of Friday, more than 200 Advent Health cases were reported in five hospitals in Volusia and Flagler counties, according to David Ottati, President and CEO of Advent Health’s Central Florida division. The updated city number was not provided by noon on Monday. Halifax Health did not provide updated COVID-19 hospitalizations by noon on Friday. Friday COVID hospitalization:Halifax Health recorded 93 COVID-19 hospitalizations and set another record Thursday COVID admission:AdventHealth sees the fastest increase in COVID hospitalizations for “nightmares” in Central Florida Wednesday COVID admission:Halifax Health breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record for 2 consecutive days COVID hospitalization last Tuesday:Do you think the pandemic is over?Daytona Beach Hospital is just a hit record of COVID hospitalization According to Herrera, the flood of new COVID-19 patients strained the hospital’s ICU and caused the hospital to switch to a red state. Starting Tuesday, Advent Health will postpone all time-sensitive selective outpatient surgery throughout the hospital system. Patients will be notified if the surgery schedule is changed. According to the hospital system, status changes require all non-time-sensitive, urgent, or non-urgent procedures to be pre-approved by a campus medical instructor. Outpatient surgery sites, pediatric surgery and other surgery sites not located at Advent Health Hospital can continue on schedule. “We are in a very tight capacity situation, but we are ready to meet the demands of our community,” Herrera said. “We have the equipment and space to continue caring for COVID and non-COVID patients.” The next worst status is “black status”. This only allows hospitals to perform emergency surgery in all areas, including outpatient and specialized centers. Hospital system officials said they are now well equipped with ventilators, monitors and other specialized equipment that can quickly convert space into both standard and ICU level rooms as needed. Mandatory vaccination:Mayo Clinic requires staff to be vaccinated with compulsory COVID-19: “We expect our patients to be safe.” Rapidly increasing COVID:Why do fully vaccinated people test positive for COVID? Do I need to wear the mask again? High proportion of unvaccinated patients AdventHealth reported that 94% of COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated. “This is clearly described as an unvaccinated pandemic,” said Elera, who is fully vaccinated against COVID. “Clearly the vaccine works. Based on what we see, if someone gets the COVID vaccine, the chances of hospitalization are very low, less than 1%.” According to Herrera, the hospital system also allows more pregnant women to be infected with the virus. “Some of them are very ill and some have been intubated in our ICU,” Herrera said. “This reminds pregnant women to consider the COVID vaccine. Pregnant women with COVID have higher levels than before.” According to hospital officials, Advent Health does not require employees to be vaccinated with COVID-19 because it is not officially approved by the FDA. All three vaccines have been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. Herrera said she was dissatisfied with the refusal of vaccination by many, based on what she personally saw in the ICU. “As an infectious disease doctor, vaccines are clearly a personal choice, but it’s hard to see people dying in hospitals that can be prevented with the vaccines we have. We have patients. Before they were intubated, they said, “I wish I had been vaccinated.” Advent Health Status Color Code green Business as usual yellow Inpatient surgery site First cases are reduced as needed to maximize OR efficiency

Postpone the schedule for new selective cases requiring hospitalization

The Chief Medical Officer / Chair of the Campus Division will utilize the ICU bed to 100% review cases of selective inpatients who will be planned according to local capabilities. Outpatient surgery site Outpatient surgery site — continued as planned

Other Procedure Sites (cath, EP, CIE, Endo, HVE) — Continue on schedule

Unlimited ongoing pediatric surgery Red Inpatient surgery site First cases are reduced as needed to maximize OR efficiency

Schedule only same-day discharge cases for all outpatient treatments

Postpone selective outpatient surgery that is not time sensitive

Pre-approval of all non-time sensitive / urgent or non-urgent procedures

Supervised by Chief Medical Officer / Campus Director Outpatient surgery site Outpatient surgery site — continued as planned

Other Procedure Sites (Cath, EP, CIE, Endo, HVE) — Continue on schedule

Unlimited ongoing pediatric surgery black Inpatient surgery site Emergency hospitalization only

Postpone all outpatient treatment Outpatient surgery site Only in case of time sensitive / emergency Other Procedure Sites — Cath Lab, EP, CIE, HVE, IR IR of inpatients who continue to support throughput

Continue urgent cases — stroke, STEMI, EP

Time-sensitive / urgent cases made with pre-approval

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-journalonline.com/story/news/coronavirus/2021/07/26/adventhealth-red-status-after-flood-covid-patients-pauses-elective-surgeries/8090582002/

