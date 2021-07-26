Provincetown will issue a new Maskman Date amid a surge in Covid-19 incidents since July 4th









— — Provincetown, Massachusetts COVID-19 The incident following the holiday on July 4th. According to the Provincetown Selection Committee and the Health Committee, they have adopted a mandate that will take effect shortly after the emergency meeting on Sunday. Facebook post from town manager Alex Morse.. The boards also voted to empower Morse to further limit or relax restrictions based on public health data from the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment (BCDHE) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH). Morse writes.Massachusetts relaxed May Maskman Date.. Behavior occurs in a surge of confirmed Covid-19 cases associated with the seaside town of Cape Cod. As of Friday, 430 confirmed Covid-19 cases associated with the Provincetown cluster have been reported to DPH. According to BCDHE.. Of the 430 cases, 342 live in Massachusetts, 153 of them live in Provincetown, and the rest are from residents of other states, Release. Barrytin / Boston Globe / Getty Images Provincetown, Massachusetts has revived Maskman Date after a surge in confirmed Covid-19 cases associated with Cape Cod’s beachside town. Of the infected Massachusetts population, 71% are symptomatic and 69% are fully vaccinated, the release adds. He had been hospitalized three times, twice in Massachusetts and once outside the state, but otherwise the symptoms were “mild and uncomplicated,” the release said. Gene sequencing from the first sample in the cluster was positive for the more contagious delta mutant. DPH announced On Friday. Provincetown released a recommendation last Monday asking people to wear masks indoors when social distance is not possible. Despite a series of cases, Morse said Saturday that the daily positive rate dropped from 15% to 9%. This indicates that the outbreak is slowing down. According to Morse, if the test positive rate falls below 3% in at least 5 days, Maskmandate will revert to the recommendation and will be lifted if it falls below 1% in at least 5 days. Although the impact has been slowed in New England by high immunization rates, provincetown clusters are part of a wider increase in cases nationwide. In Massachusetts over the past two weeks, the seven-day average of newly identified infectious diseases has doubled, hospitalizations have increased slightly, but deaths have remained low. According to state data.. Approximately 63.5% of Massachusetts’ total population is fully vaccinated, the second highest percentage of any state in the United States. Studies show that vaccines are not 100% effective, Protects against infections and serious illnesses from Covid-19..

