FL Hospital moved to “Red Zone” for Delta Variant, 90% of patients unvaccinated

The largest hospital chain in central Florida is moving into the “red zone” due to a surge in coronavirus cases caused by highly contagious delta mutants.

On Monday, Advent Health announced that the ICU would move to red status just four days after raising its status to “yellow.”

According to the latest update, 862 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized throughout the Central Florida sector, indicating that the total number of hospitalized patients is approaching the record of 900 patients in January.

“In terms of inpatients, COVID-19 cases are approaching record highs, which is a growth in our capacity,” Dr. Victor Elera, Chief Medical Officer of Advent Health, said at a press conference on Monday. rice field.

Under the red status, the hospital will begin rescheduling non-urgent selective outpatient surgery to increase capacity on Tuesday. The Advent Health ICU is currently full.

“When we are in a situation where our abilities are sluggish, we may have to change the schedule of care, which is not urgent, so to remind us what Rebel Red means. , We will do a systematic review of all procedures, if there is something scheduled for the patient and can wait. ” “Then we work with the doctor who cares for the patient to make that decision, and we can improve our abilities.”

Hospitals have been “green” since mid-February due to increased vaccination, but vaccines have begun to lag, delta variants have overtaken the United States as the predominant strain, and COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Florida have increased again. doing.

Herrera said 94% of patients in the hospital system were unvaccinated.

“Vaccines are obviously a personal choice, but it’s hard to see and frustrating to see people dying in hospitals with preventable illnesses at this point,” he said. “Obviously, the risk of COVID can be much higher. [than the vaccine].. “

Although Advent Health stopped certain medical care due to the influx of patients, Herrera has the equipment and staff needed to continue treatment for both COVID and non-COVID patients in the hospital system as the number of cases continues to grow. I guaranteed that there is.

AdventHealth is based in the counties of Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Pork, Volcia and Flagler.

On Monday, Mayor of Orange County, Jerry Demings, said the county was seeing about 1,000 new daily cases. The 14-day rolling positive rate has now more than tripled from a month ago, and this weekend alone has increased from 14% on Friday to 20% on Sunday.

“We are in crisis right now,” Demings said. “Unlike other times in our community, it’s really time for you to step up to the plate and get vaccinated. We’ve loved those who depend on us.”

“It’s based on what we’ve seen that if someone gets the COVID-19 vaccine, they’re very unlikely to be hospitalized, or perhaps less than a percent,” Herrera added.

According to Herrera, the recent surge in coronavirus has also increased hospitalizations for pregnant women due to the virus. This is a demographic that was not intubated in the previous wave.

“This reminds our community and pregnant women to consider the COVID-19 vaccine and discuss it with their doctors. I would like to encourage pregnant women to think about vaccination,” he said. “Repeat, I’m still not sure if this is related to the delta mutation, but it’s clear that there are now a much higher number of pregnant women with COVID-19 than before.”

As of July 23, 60% of Floridians over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once, State Department data show.

