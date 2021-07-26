What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, July 26th

Recent development:

The Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported seven more COVID-19 cases on Monday with zero new deaths.

Ontario reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths. With the exception of July 12 (Monday, when another 114 infections were recorded in the state), this is the lowest number of additional cases reported on the 1st since early September 2020.

Ottawa health authorities have set difficult goals Completely vaccinate 90% of the populationIt has fled most parts of the world, including those who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

The Ontario Department of Transportation states that there is a backlog of 700,000 road tests in just over a month after the DriveTest Center resumes in-car driver’s license tests.

Prefecture Exam resumed on June 14th, The third wave of COVID-19 began and closed in early April when it was forced to block.

See | Doctors say the biggest part of vaccination holdouts is “passing people through the door”

Dr. Lorne Wiesenfeld will be vaccinated if a team of health care workers step into restaurants, grocery stores and businesses on the final day of operation of the Landsdown Vaccination Clinic and residents have not yet been vaccinated. He said he urged him. 0:55

How many cases do you have?

As of Saturday, 27,782 Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19. There were 42 known active cases, 27,147 cases believed to have been resolved, and 593 died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 50,300 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 49,200 have been resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 197 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215.

Akwesasne Nearly 700 inhabitants are positive and 10 have died between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory Eleven people died and one died. Pikuwa Kanagan There was nothing.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario Step 3 of the resumption plan..

The latest steps have capacity limits based on the ability to keep an acceptable distance for everyone and allow you to dine indoors.

Gym, cinema And museum It can reach 50% capacity internally.

The larger general rally limit has risen to 25 inside and 100 outside.Those limits are Even higher for organized events, It will lead to the resumption of summer festivals and professional sports.

Detailed plan for the next year Work is underway, according to the Minister of Education.

West Quebec

West Quebec is currently below Green zone restrictions, The lowest on the state’s four-color scale.The length of that distance Now it’s 1 meter..

10 people are allowed in private residences, 20 people are allowed outdoors, and 50 people are allowed to play sports. Organized games are once again allowed outdoors and the gym is open.

People can eat both indoors and outdoors in restaurants and bars.

You can open personal care services and non-essential businesses. Large theaters, arenas and outdoor festivals can attract as many as 3,500 people.

what can I do?

New coronavirus Spreads mainly through droplets It Can hang in the air..

People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination.. Coronavirus mutant strain of concern More contagious, Established..

this means It is important to take precautions now and in the future Like being at home when you’re sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean, even when wearing a mask, and stay away from people you don’t live with.

vaccination Suppress spread For all types of coronavirus.

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, that is Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

There is federal guidance What vaccinated people can do In various situations.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents are now Skip 14-day quarantine..People must show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test Enter Canada by land without fines..

The federal government has announced that fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be able to visit Canada. No need to quarantine From 9th August, tourists from all other countries will be allowed from 7th September.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with their errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined, as well as anyone ordered by the public health department to do so.The length of self-isolation Quebec When Ontario..

vaccination

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.three In use, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children ages 12-17.

Canadian task force says people You can wait up to 16 weeks between doses..Supply and More infectious delta variant..

That same task force says Mixing the first and second doses is safe and effective..

See | Canadians with weakened immune system looking for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Canadians with weak immunity are looking for a speedy COVID-19 booster. 2:52

There is evidence to give a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine Provides better protection For those who do Got the first AstraZeneca-Oxford shot.. Both Ontario and Quebec give people who take the first AstraZeneca the option to take a second dose of the same type.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination for people over 12 years old..

People can Find local appointments open online Or call 1-833-943-3900.Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines Through our own reservation system, As some family doctors do.

Community health units are flexible In larger frameworks, including around bookings, Check out their website For more information.They suggest Standby list of doses with sudden notifications And recently, more carry-on options.

Campaign is changing Target those who are eligible to take a second shot early, or who have not yet taken the first shot. Some mask clinics have been closed..

Individuals 12 years and older are available at participating clinics for a daily or second walk-in (the second dose must be 28 days after the first dose). For clinic locations and opening hours https://t.co/zwCx48maAH #vaccinateKFLA pic.twitter.com/uz96HnDlJ8 & Mdash;@KFLAPH

Vaccine reservation depends on the supply sent to the health unit. Health units usually do not report supply issues from the previous month.

West Quebec

Quebec Vaccination is given to people over 12 years old. Its goal is to provide Second dose after the first 4 weeks..

Qualified person You can book online or by phone Or visit one of the states Permanent and mobile walk-in clinic..

People may have to show evidence that they are fully vaccinated To access certain services in the event of a surge in the fall.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Can lead to illnesses like colds Severe pulmonary infection with common symptoms such as fever, cough, vomiting, and loss of taste Or smell.. Recently, Runny nose and headache It’s becoming more common.

Children are prone to upset stomach and rashes.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make a reservation.Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

In Ontario, we recommend that you take the test only if: Meet specific criteria, Symptomatology, exposure, or have a specific job.

Fully immunized staff, caregivers and visitors who show no symptoms of coronavirus No longer need to test before entering the care facility..

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies.. Rapid inspection It is available in several places.

Travelers in need of testing There are several more local options to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve When Check the waiting time online.A few Walk-in test It is available.

If you have any questions, such as if a walk-in test is available nearby, please call 1-877-644-4545.

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Information is provided online or at 613-575-2341.Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and should see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team (613-740-0999) for services, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Last day The Ottawa Indigenous Vaccination Clinic is July 29th.

