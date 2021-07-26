CCCHD: West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Clark County





A recent mosquito sample collected by Clark County, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County Complex Health District (CCCHD) was tested positive for West Nile virus. CCCHD said the positive sample was taken from the Catawba area. Mosquitoes trapped throughout the county are submitted to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) as part of a vector-borne disease program. In response to the confirmed presence of West Nile virus, CCCHD said it was doing the following: Reduce breeding sources by inspecting affected areas and working with real estate owners to drain stagnant water or treat stagnant water with products containing Bacillus thuringiensis Israelsis (Bti). Bti is safe for humans and pets and only affects mosquito larvae

Distribution of information leaflets to the disaster area

If the weather permits, miss the affected area in a duet to reduce the number of adult mosquitoes. Residents who are safe for humans and pets but are concerned about fog can opt by calling (937) 390-5600 or emailing the request and its address to [email protected] You can opt out.

Continue to monitor West Nile virus areas West Nile virus (WNV) is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes and, according to release, can cause severe fever, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord). I have. Mosquitoes become infected when they eat infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can spread the virus to humans and other animals when chewed. “Approximately 80% of people infected with WNV show no symptoms at all, but there is no way to know in advance if they will get sick,” CCCHD said in a release. “People who develop symptoms usually develop 3 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. There is no specific treatment for WNV infection, and treatment is symptomatic.” CCCHD said that 1 in 150 people infected with WNV will develop a serious illness. Severe symptoms include high fever, headache, stupor, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, weakness, loss of vision, numbness, and paralysis. These symptoms can last for weeks and the neurological effects can be permanent. According to the department, up to 20% of infected people have symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swelling of the lymph glands and rashes on the skin of the chest, stomach and back. Symptoms can last from days to weeks. CCCHD said the best way to avoid West Nile virus infection is to avoid mosquito bites by doing the following: avoid: Apply repellent to exposed skin registered with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Wear long sleeves and trousers, or consider staying indoors as much as possible plan: Before you travel, check your travel advice and plan accordingly.

Have EPA-approved mosquito repellent, long pants and a shirt to prevent stinging

Perform outdoor activities when mosquito activity is low stop: Eliminate mosquito breeding grounds by emptying or treating accumulated water on the premises (even a small amount of water stoppage can become a mosquito breeding ground)

Make sure there are no holes or crevices in the window or door screen.If possible, you can also use the air conditioner instead of the open windows CCCHD has sent a warning to the local medical community to facilitate a quicker human diagnosis of West Nile virus. For more information, please contact CCCHD ((937) 390-5600) or visit the following URL: www.ccchd.com..

..

