Parents split with COVID vaccine for toddlers

Ann Arbor – According to a new poll at the University of Michigan, some parents are hesitant to vaccinate their children as clinical trials of the COVID vaccine in children under the age of 12 are underway.

According to the University of Michigan Health CSMott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health, parents with children aged 3 to 11 are almost evenly divided on this issue, with 51% less likely to vaccinate their children. , 49% say it’s likely. ..

Three in four parents said they would rely on their child’s pediatrician for guidance on COVID vaccination of infants, but many said they had not yet discussed with their healthcare provider.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has given parents a new way of thinking about their child’s health and safety, from wearing masks to attending face-to-face events,” Mottpole co-director Sarah Clarke said in a statement. I am. “As COVID vaccine approval extends to the younger age group, parents are also considering whether and when their children should be vaccinated.

“When children are preparing to return to school, our polls show parents’ current attitudes towards vaccination of their children and what factors contribute to their decision-making. Provides insight into. “

In the report, UM surveyed 2,019 parents in June with at least one child between the ages of 3 and 18.

Of the parents of vaccinated children aged 12-18, 39% said their children were already vaccinated against COVID, 21% said their children were more likely to be shot, and 40%. Said that it was unlikely.

The report also found that parents in low-income households were less likely to vaccinate their children against COVID than in high-income households.

Other factors that parents of unvaccinated children have said to influence their decisions are:

Vaccine side effects-70%

Tests in child age group-63%

Vaccine efficacy in children-62%

Parent-led survey-56%

“Parents usually ask their child’s regular healthcare provider for information and guidance about their child’s vaccine,” Clark said in a statement. “But, according to our report, half of parents of children aged 12-18 years who already have recommended and available COVID vaccines have not discussed it with their child donors.

“These discussions have not taken place among families of infants who are expected to be eligible for the COVID vaccine in the coming months.”

Another finding was that parents were almost comfortable going to their child’s clinic to get the COVID vaccine.

“Many parents are accustomed to having their children vaccinated in the clinic,” Clark said in a statement. “Our polls suggest that the availability of COVID vaccines in pediatric clinics may help parents feel more comfortable vaccination of their children.”

Clark said that vaccination of children and teens may play an important role in controlling the development of COVID over time and achieving herd immunity.

In 2020, more than 2 million COVID cases (out of a total of about 30 million confirmed cases) were associated with children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most children and teens experience mild symptoms, but some develop long-distance symptoms or, rarely, a serious condition called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

Clark urges parents to ask a pediatrician about the COVID vaccine during their scheduled visit.

“It is important that parents and donors do not wait for full COVID vaccine approval to begin discussions on vaccination,” she said in a statement.

“Our polls suggest that parents have already formed their opinions, and their decision-making process includes accurate information and expert recommendations from their child’s health care providers. It is essential to be. “