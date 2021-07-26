Health
Parents split with COVID vaccine for toddlers
Ann Arbor – According to a new poll at the University of Michigan, some parents are hesitant to vaccinate their children as clinical trials of the COVID vaccine in children under the age of 12 are underway.
According to the University of Michigan Health CSMott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health, parents with children aged 3 to 11 are almost evenly divided on this issue, with 51% less likely to vaccinate their children. , 49% say it’s likely. ..
Three in four parents said they would rely on their child’s pediatrician for guidance on COVID vaccination of infants, but many said they had not yet discussed with their healthcare provider.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has given parents a new way of thinking about their child’s health and safety, from wearing masks to attending face-to-face events,” Mottpole co-director Sarah Clarke said in a statement. I am. “As COVID vaccine approval extends to the younger age group, parents are also considering whether and when their children should be vaccinated.
advertisement
“When children are preparing to return to school, our polls show parents’ current attitudes towards vaccination of their children and what factors contribute to their decision-making. Provides insight into. “
In the report, UM surveyed 2,019 parents in June with at least one child between the ages of 3 and 18.
Of the parents of vaccinated children aged 12-18, 39% said their children were already vaccinated against COVID, 21% said their children were more likely to be shot, and 40%. Said that it was unlikely.
The report also found that parents in low-income households were less likely to vaccinate their children against COVID than in high-income households.
Other factors that parents of unvaccinated children have said to influence their decisions are:
Vaccine side effects-70%
Tests in child age group-63%
Vaccine efficacy in children-62%
Parent-led survey-56%
“Parents usually ask their child’s regular healthcare provider for information and guidance about their child’s vaccine,” Clark said in a statement. “But, according to our report, half of parents of children aged 12-18 years who already have recommended and available COVID vaccines have not discussed it with their child donors.
advertisement
“These discussions have not taken place among families of infants who are expected to be eligible for the COVID vaccine in the coming months.”
Another finding was that parents were almost comfortable going to their child’s clinic to get the COVID vaccine.
“Many parents are accustomed to having their children vaccinated in the clinic,” Clark said in a statement. “Our polls suggest that the availability of COVID vaccines in pediatric clinics may help parents feel more comfortable vaccination of their children.”
Clark said that vaccination of children and teens may play an important role in controlling the development of COVID over time and achieving herd immunity.
In 2020, more than 2 million COVID cases (out of a total of about 30 million confirmed cases) were associated with children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
advertisement
Most children and teens experience mild symptoms, but some develop long-distance symptoms or, rarely, a serious condition called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
Clark urges parents to ask a pediatrician about the COVID vaccine during their scheduled visit.
“It is important that parents and donors do not wait for full COVID vaccine approval to begin discussions on vaccination,” she said in a statement.
“Our polls suggest that parents have already formed their opinions, and their decision-making process includes accurate information and expert recommendations from their child’s health care providers. It is essential to be. “
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit-All rights reserved.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/all-about-ann-arbor/2021/07/26/u-m-poll-parents-split-on-covid-vaccine-for-young-children/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]