Kansas Coronavirus Cases Rise From Hundreds To Thousands A Week | KCUR 89.3

Kansas managed to retreat during the pandemic. Suddenly, it will be February again.

With the exception of this time, the state is facing a version of COVID-19 that is twice as contagious.

Delta mutants cultivate lightly vaccinated populations and grow rapidly. In mid-June, Kansas saw hundreds of new cases a week. Currently, there are thousands of new cases a week.

So time true It is important.

Suppose you take a shot of Pfizer tomorrow and take it a second time three weeks later. A few more weeks must pass before your body builds up an accumulation of antibodies to protect you from hospitalization and death.

“Five weeks is a long time,” said Joan Dove, Fuzhou Health Officer. “This is a great opportunity for the virus to find you, make you sick, and spread to other members of your family.”

Yes, you can still catch COVID-19 after vaccination, but false information about what that means deviates from this simple fact.

“These are just heroic vaccines,” said Vaughn Cooper, who heads the Center for Evolutionary Biology and Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. “The main scientific achievements of my life.”

Approximately 99% of recent coronavirus deaths and 97% of hospitalizations in the United States Unvaccinated ..

Every day, thousands of Kansas are vaccinated with vaccines that scientists say can stop the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kansas hospitals are filling beds rapidly. Keep seriously ill COVID patients away from other areas Ask the nurse to sign up for additional shifts.

Kansas Delta

In late April, Kansas identified the first case of a delta variant.now Almost everything The COVID case here is this flavor.

Kansas sits tapped in Delta zone, Sandwiched between Other states Having the same problem — preventable infections overwhelm hospitals, especially in Missouri Springfield ..

That’s why Delta is doing what Delta is best at, spreading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Kansas as one of the 17 states. High transmission level just now.

Unsatisfied with hugging the Missouri border, this variant traversed the state endlessly and was on the rise around Junction City, Wichita, and other areas.

Ascension via St. Francis Hospital in Christie, Wichita, has gone from 13 patients to 20 to 46 on the last three Mondays.

Dr. Sam Antonios, Chief Clinical Officer of Christie, said he was “disappointed” with the staff of the medical system.

“They obviously don’t have to go back to the same level of severity,” he said.

Ascension built an important store for protective clothing, test supplies and other equipment in the wake of last year’s shortage.

“The challenge will continue to be to have all the right staff in the right places,” he said. “We are inviting additional staff wherever possible and where we need them, but it’s better not to do that.”

Scientists say it’s possible if people rely on the same tools that helped fight other types of COVID-19.

You have heard of it before. It’s important again. I’m wearing a mask. Avoid crowds.Limit meetings to outdoors or outdoors Well-ventilated space. Vaccination.Go for Free coronavirus test If you have as much as snuffs.

Big problem

How bad will it be in Kansas?

Last December, more than 1,000 COVID inpatients daily, desperate hospitals call each other for free beds and send seriously ill patients to Omaha and other Midwestern cities by out-of-state ambulance. A free spot of the day that could be as bad as it was just?

Experts are inclined to “no”, but there are serious warnings.

Good news: 80% of state residents over the age of 65 have been vaccinated. The group faced the greatest risk from COVID-19. Therefore, it is desirable to avoid running out of beds as in last winter, as far fewer elderly people land in hospitals.

However, the remaining 20% ​​of unvaccinated people over the age of 65 are still many.

And overall, less than half of the state’s population fired. In many counties, it is less than one-third.

As Springfield shows, it’s not enough to curb such fast-moving variants.

“Unfortunately, Kansas and Missouri do not have enough vaccinations to slow the spread of vaccinations,” said Amber Dousa, a professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “It will have to be a precautionary measure-changes in distance and behavior.”

Delta “is a more difficult battle,” she said. “Every time someone gets infected, the infection spreads to more people.”

New variant will be generated Much more copies It is in itself in one person and helps it reach the next person. Even a vaccinated person who has few symptoms can pass the bacteria to an unvaccinated friend, who becomes very ill.

So, across the United States, hospitalizations and deaths shouldn’t surge as much as last winter, but experts like D’Souza warn: A few Some parts of the country can be as terrible as this fall.

Last winter in the United States 200,000 newly confirmed infections per day , It fell to about 10,000 at the beginning of this summer. With the advent of the Delta, the country has returned to more than 60,000 reports per day.

Kansas confirmed nearly 4,000 new cases last week, with daily hospitalizations returning to nearly 400. The state hasn’t seen such numbers since February.

“It’s scary,” said Duwve of the State Department of Health.

So what happens next?

“The story hasn’t been written yet,” she said. “We know that as individuals we have fine-grained control over our behavior and that there are things we can do to prevent continued spread.”

School debate

As a result, schools face difficult decisions. Whether to mask the student when class resumes a few weeks later.

“The safest thing is to always wear a mask,” said D’Souza. “But it comes at a cost. For everyone’s comfort, right?”

According to her, the ideal is for the school district to set a threshold. Once the case rate in their area reached that number, it was time to wear a mask.

However, she said that in some school districts it may be difficult to communicate the plan to the public.

So if the supervisor needs to call in August and stick to it, now we need to check the outlook.

Apparently, Kansas City doctors think the situation is bad enough to justify masking up.

Last week, 100 people signed Open letter This fall, we begged the school to have unvaccinated students and teachers wear masks.

So far, only one of Kansas’s major school districts, Kansas City, Kansas, has agreed.

Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports on consumer health in the Kansas News Service. You can follow her on Twitter @celia_LJ or email her on celia (at) kcur (dot) org.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration between KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW, and High Plains Public Radio, focusing on health, social determinants of health, and their relationship to public policy. Kansas News Service articles and photos may be republished by the news media for free with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.