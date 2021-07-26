The two blood pressure medications prevent heart events equally, but with different side effects-ScienceDaily

People who are just starting treatment for hypertension can equally benefit from two different classes of drugs, angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), but ARB is a side effect of the drug. Is unlikely to cause, but according to an analysis of real-world data released today High blood pressure, Journal of the American Heart Association.

A class of blood pressure-lowering drugs called angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors may be prescribed more commonly, but angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs) may work as well and have fewer side effects. .. Currently, ACE inhibitors are more commonly prescribed than ARBs as the first blood pressure control agents.

The findings are based on an analysis of eight electronic health records and claims databases in the United States, Germany and South Korea. The database contains approximately 3 million patients who had no history of heart disease or stroke and were treated for hypertension for the first time.

Both types of drugs act on the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, a group of related hormones that work together to regulate blood pressure. ACE inhibitors lower blood pressure by blocking enzymes early in the system, reducing the production of angiotensin, a chemical that narrows blood vessels, and relaxes blood vessels more widely. ARB blocks receptors in the blood vessels to which angiotensin attaches, reducing the vasoconstrictor effect.

“Expert guidelines equally recommend several classes of medication as first-line treatment. The sheer number of medications to choose from has helped to provide clarity and guidance to patients and healthcare professionals. “Dr. Rui Jun Chen said. MA, lead author of the study, assistant professor of translated data science and informatics at the Gaisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA, and NLM Postdoctoral Fellow at Columbia University at the time of the study.

According to the AHA / ACC 2017 guidelines for the prevention, detection, evaluation, and management of hypertension in adults, the major drugs for treating hypertension are thiazide diuretics, ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and calcium channel blockers. Is shown. Cardiovascular event. Physical activity and other lifestyle changes are recommended to control all levels of high blood pressure, even if medication is needed.

The health records of patients who first started hypotensive treatment with a single drug between 1996 and 2018 were reviewed for this study. The researchers compared heart-related events and stroke occurrences in 2,297,881 patients treated with ACE inhibitors and 673,938 patients treated with ARBs. Heart-related events include heart attack, heart failure, stroke, or a combination of any of these events, or sudden cardiac death recorded in a database. The researchers also compared the occurrence of 51 different side effects between the two groups. Follow-up periods ranged from about 4 months to over 18 months, depending on the database record.

They found no significant difference in the occurrence of heart attacks, strokes, hospitalizations due to heart failure, or heart events. However, they found a significant difference in the occurrence of side effects of the four drugs. Compared to those taking ARB, those taking ACE inhibitors are:

It is 3.3 times more likely to develop fluid accumulation and swelling (angioedema) in the deeper layers of the skin and mucous membranes. You are 32% more likely to develop a cough (dry, persistent, and can be annoying). There is a 32% chance of developing sudden inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis).When There is an 18% chance of developing bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract.

“No difference was detected in how the two drugs reduced the complications of hypertension, but there were differences in side effects,” said senior author of the study, Columbia University Bageros Medical School. University and Surgeon and Director of Medical Information Services at the Elders of New York / Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “When patients start hypertension treatment for the first time, our results show that they start with ARBs rather than ACE inhibitors.”

“ARBs are no different in efficacy and may have fewer side effects than ACE inhibitors among patients who are just starting treatment,” Chen said. “Unfortunately, these conclusions cannot be extended to those who are already taking ACE inhibitors or who are taking multiple medications. If drug side effects occur, antihypertensive medications need to be prescribed. You need to discuss with your doctor if you want to make adjustments. “

This study is limited by the large variability in the length of time patients have been included in various databases. Many were followed for a long time, but those with a short follow-up may not have been taking the drug long enough to be effective in preventing cardiovascular events. Most participants (80%) taking ACE inhibitors were taking lisinopril, and the most used ARB (45% of participants taking this class of drug) was losartan. , Results may not be fully generalized to other drugs in these classes. It is also important to note that the results of this first-line analysis may not be generalized to people with hypertension who have been prescribed a combination therapy or have switched from one type of drug to another. is.

“The American Heart Association encourages patients to lead a healthy lifestyle, taking medications prescribed to control blood pressure, and regular self-blood pressure using validated devices. We encourage you to work with your health care professional on monitoring and planning to lower your blood pressure. ” Dr. Willy Lawrence, MD, is an intervention cardiologist, medical director of the Spectrum Health Health Equity in Benton Harbor, Michigan, and head of the National Heart Association’s National Hypertension Control Initiative Oversight Committee.