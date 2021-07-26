65% of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated in the Waterloo region

Currently, 65% of people over the age of 12 are vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Waterloo region.

This is an increase from Friday figures reported by the region that 62.82 percent of people over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated.

The news came the day after the lowest number of vaccines since May, with 3,047 vaccinations on Sunday. The lowest day before Sunday was May 24th, which was 2,662.

The region reports that 81.43 percent of people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Waterloo Regional officials say they may begin decommissioning mass vaccination sites in the near future. Shirley Hilton, Deputy Director of Waterloo Regional Police Services and Head of the Regional Vaccine Distribution Task Force, said this week he would assess whether the clinic was busy enough to stay open.

“We will continue to focus on the second dose as quickly as possible. As more residents receive the second dose, we will begin to shrink the clinic, increasing opportunities for mobile vaccine options.” She said at a media briefing on Friday.

The area currently offers both first and second walk-in appointments. Similarly, vaccination buses go to high-priority areas to provide people with shots and answer questions.

11 new cases

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Waterloo region on Monday.

After nine cases were reported on Sunday, the number of cases per day was in the single digits for the first time since October.

There were no new deaths reported on Monday.

There are 143 active cases in 3 hospitals in the area, 16 are infected with COVID-19, and 3 cases have increased from the previous day. Similarly, 11 people were listed in the intensive care unit. Some of these patients are no longer infected with COVID-19, but need special care to recover from the virus.

There were eight active outbreaks: