Break the Covid-19 Myth on TikTok-Famous Immunologist

Dr. Morgan Maxweeney I am studying immunology and pharmaceutical science in southwestern Florida.He has respiratory infections (flu, RSV, and now COVID-19..His work is featured in New York Times, Time magazine, World Economic Forum, And with NBC and Fox, Among other outlets. He also grew up in Sarasota and is still visiting.

Since February 2020, McSweeney has used social media to uncover some of the myths surrounding Covid-19. He calls himself “Dr. Noc” and has more than 600,000 followers. Ticktaku..

During his stay online, McSweeney also encountered a lot of false information that viewers consider to be true. So we asked him to ruin some of the most common Covid-19 myths he sees.

Myth: Vaccines cause infertility.

“This is not true. The idea that vaccines cause infertility and miscarriage is not based on scientific evidence and is rooted in an inadequate understanding of virology. Safety studies are ongoing, but Published data So far, good evidence has been provided for both safety (for pregnant people and children) and efficacy (reducing the risk of infection) from pregnant people who chose to receive the Covid vaccine. .. In contrast, No Evidence suggesting that Covid vaccines affect childbirth or pregnancy-there isn’t even a compelling theory of how they do so. “

“People are more likely to see inflated 2-second video clips than 3-minute videos with scientific explanations and clinical evidence. People share videos that aren’t always true. But the truth isn’t important, so it’s a virus. To social media algorithms. This is the way false information spreads. “

Myth: Vaccines contain live viruses.

“The simple answer is no. The vaccine does not contain SARS-CoV-2. The mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer) do not contain any virus. The ingredients are sugar, salt, fat and mRNA. Only. All of these are degraded by the cells within a week or two, after which the vaccine is completely removed from the system (although immune cells trained to fight Covid adhere much longer). For J & J vaccine Adenovirus, Contains bacteria related to colds. However, the difference is that when a special type of adenovirus is used, it cannot cause an actual infection because it cannot replicate when it infects cells. The vaccine works by using its safe adenovirus to mimic some of the coronavirus peplomer proteins that train the body’s immune response to Covid-19. Therefore, even if you are vaccinated, you will not be infected with the coronavirus. “

“This is similar to the misconception about the flu vaccine. People think that the flu vaccine can prevent flu, but it cannot, but because it is protected within a week or two after vaccination, can Technically, you will be infected with the flu during that period, even within 3 days of vaccination. “

Myth: Covid-19 is not available after vaccination.

“In rare cases, Covid is still available after vaccination. Within the first 8-9 days after vaccination, there is little or no protection against Covid-19. Health officials build sufficient immunity to the vaccine. I found that I did. About two weeks after vaccination. That’s why Covid is available within the vulnerable time after vaccination.

“This is also the reason why we see breakthrough cases with infectious mutants. Breakthrough cases can still occur, but vaccines develop the risk of them and severe cases of the virus. Reduce the risk of

“No vaccine provides a complete 100% protective effect, but if vaccination reduces the risk of serious consequences by a factor of 10 without the vaccine, it is a big win. If the risk can be cut in half, or up to one-third, it’s a huge success, even if there is still a chance of infection. “

Myth: Vaccines cause Covid-19.

“There are a lot of comments about my videos from’anti-vaccines’ and people who are sick of the vaccine. The vaccine doesn’t work because it can get infected. That is. Vaccines are significantly reduced. Risk of hospitalization and death. The chances of getting infected after vaccination are still rare, but your case may not be so serious. This is what they are working for. It doesn’t mean there isn’t. This is not a way to approach this virus. “

Myth: The new Covid-19 variant is more toxic among young people.

“Vaccine intake is not equal across age groups in the population, with the highest rates of complete vaccination in the elderly and lower rates of complete vaccination in younger people. In the most extreme cases, of course. I am a child under the age of 12. I have no access to the vaccine, which is why the recent increase in the spread of infections in young people is the actual increase in young people, for example in the case of delta variants. It is very difficult to determine if it is caused by increased toxicity, if it is driven by the fact that people, or simply young people, are unlikely to be fully immunized.

“We know that the Covid vaccine actually reduces the risk of infection. all-It does more than just reduce the risk of serious illness. So the difference in immunization status certainly contributes to it — I guess most of it. Delta mutants are probably not very infectious to unvaccinated young people and unvaccinated older people. “

Myth: Vaccination increases the risk of forming new variants.

“No. Vaccines reduce the risk of infection. New mutations occur only when they are replicating in humans. When more people are vaccinated, the virus has a chance to mutate. It will be less. “

Myth: It is dangerous to wear a mask as you will be addicted to carbon dioxide.

“This is a big problem I’m hearing, but it’s not. Look at people who have been wearing masks professionally for a long time before Covid-19 becomes a problem. They are for it. They have not developed the disease. Their CO2 and blood oxygen levels remain the same over time. This applies to people wearing all types of masks, including N95, surgical masks and cloth masks. ..

“The benefits of wearing a mask are often misunderstood. In combination with social distance, masks provide protection from inhaling other people’s bacteria, reduce droplet release and risk catching viruses. Reduce. There are few costs associated with wearing a mask. In public. “

Myth: Children do not need to wear a mask as Covid is not available.

“The kids can Get Covid and spread it to others. The risk of serious illness from infection is lower than in adults, but increases with age. Recently, the risk for the youngest children has also increased. They can develop Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), resulting in death or long-term syndrome.

“Especially many people under the age of 12 are likely not yet vaccinated, so things to consider when children return to school to prevent them from getting and spreading Covid. There is proper ventilation, air purifier, social distance Wearing a mask It will help. It is important to continue these protocols, as delta variants are a concern among children, especially if they are not vaccinated. “

Myth: You can’t get Covid twice.

“This is wrong. Some people get Covid twice. It all depends on the level of immunity after the initial infection. Immunity varies from person to person. There are four major groups with different levels of neutralizing antibodies. An antibody that protects you from illness.

“The first group are people with strong antibody reactions that last for more than 6 months after infection.

“The second is those who do not have a strong antibody response at all.

“Third are people who develop strong antibodies early and decline rapidly within three months.

“Fourth are people who develop strong antibodies early and slowly decline over a six-month period.

“This is the same course of illness, with different levels of immunity, but protection from Covid reinfection. Fortunately, if you have been vaccinated with Covid once, that is the best immunity. The strongest B-cell and T-cell response. This reduces the risk of future infections. This scenario is better than getting Covid and not being vaccinated at all. “

Myth: The live virus is present in the Covid-19 test swab.

“There are no live viruses in the test swab. On the contrary, the test swab is sterilized with chemicals and non-chemicals to ensure the cleanliness and safety of the test material. The chemicals used for sterilization are conspirators. The group says that cotton sticks are still present and dangerous to human health, but what they don’t know is that after the cotton sticks have been cleaned, an important part of the sterilization process is these chemistry. It’s about removing the substance. “

“There are regulations on the testing of cotton swabs that prevent toxic items from remaining in the product after the cleansing process. There are no live viruses or dangerous chemicals when taking the test.”

Myth: The test site exaggerates the number of positive cases.

“Cryptanalyzing Covid data is like a full-time job. If you just scan the data for 20-30 minutes, it’s totally harmful or negative. To see everything Easy-to-access fact checking is important. It’s correct. If you don’t spend a lot of time on a lot of experience and research, you can come to the wrong conclusion. “

Conclusion: The most dangerous myths are sneaky.

“Unfortunately, there are some myths about spinning the truth by inflating numbers and exaggerating results,” says McSweeney. “Like about getting Covid after vaccination. can As some online videos say, it’s not happening much. “

“At Covid-19, we see the process of scientific research in real time,” he continues. “This virus hasn’t been studied for 30 years. We keep learning new things about it. The problem is when the general public sticks to the first scientific conclusions and new information comes out. Think of it as a hypocrite. But this all happens. Time in all areas of medicine. Research is being done to get more evidence. Science is cyclical. “

