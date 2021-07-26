What should families with children who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 do?

In America, I’m shy Half of adults are fully vaccinated An additional 7.6% of COVID-19 has been vaccinated at least partially. This is a considerable achievement given the relatively short period of time (about 6 months) that inoculation is widely available.However, the numbers exclude important demographics: so far, the Federal Food and Drug Administration. Not approved Vaccine for children under 12 years old.

Vaccine makers, including Pfizer and Modana, Implementation of trial What should parents do among younger children, but in the meantime? What about families where some children are vaccinated and others are not?

“The family is now experiencing a lot of confusion and uncertainty,” he says. Raleigh Kramer, Professor of Applied Psychology, Northeastern University. There is no single answer that makes sense for every family, but overall, the situation provides an opportunity to open a conversation between parents and children about frustration, fear, hope, and achievement.

According to the CDC Some practices It helps protect unvaccinated children. First, make sure that everyone who can get the vaccine can get the vaccine. Next, make sure that children over the age of 2 are wearing masks in public. And third, children under the age of two, or children who cannot wear masks, limit visits to those who are not vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Kramer, who studies family and sibling dynamics at the Bouvé College of Health Sciences, gives parents and family some additional advice.

Today, toddler parents are facing tough decisions. Any advice on how they navigate those options?



First, I think it’s important to clarify that there is no single answer, as every family needs to make risk tolerance decisions based on what makes sense to them.

The family is now under a lot of stress, and one thing that seems to help is that it’s summer and there are plenty of opportunities to go out. [where the chance of spreading or contracting COVID-19 is significantly lower, according to public health officials].. Also, as we’ve been working on this for so long, toddlers seem to be much more acceptable than I expected the general public to wear masks. So that’s all good.

Otherwise, this is a great learning moment for the family. Parents have the opportunity to talk to their children about how to deal with frustration and disappointment. We all wanted this year to be the summer free from COVID-19, but of course not. , not yet.

This situation opens up opportunities for parents to admire their children’s patience and to understand that their children are still well managed despite feelings of disappointment, frustration, and sadness.

Being able to understand and manage emotions is a transferable skill that children can use in situations throughout their lives. Parents can recognize the strengths their children have developed in building coping skills, which are absolutely important skills.

As a sibling and sibling dynamics researcher, do you have any suggestions for families with children who are vaccinated and those who are not?



In general, when you have children of different ages, you usually have different expectations for each child, but it is important for them to understand why they are making these differences.

In some families, vaccinated children over the age of 12 have more freedom to move around than younger siblings who may feel they have a short end of the stick.

The important thing is to encourage parents to talk to their children about these times when they feel they are being treated differently and how they feel about it. Teaching children how to properly talk about their emotions is incredibly powerful. These are skills that help children in all kinds of relationships. It is also very important to help children think about whether to make the situation fair.

In Boston, when they return to school in the fall, the kids will still be wearing masks, which is probably a bit disappointing for them. We encourage you to talk with your family about these issues. It helps whenever parents can talk to their children about the reasons behind these decisions.

Help children think about what creates the situation “”Whether it is “fair” or not is also very helpful. My work with adolescents suggests that children often understand that fairness is to meet the unique needs of each child. They know that equal treatment is not always fair treatment. And in this case, they may understand that their parents are working hard (whether or not they are vaccinated) to ensure that each of their children is safe and healthy.It is helpful to explain an understanding of what is happening and encourage children to talk about what “”“Fairness” means to them.

Is there anything else parents and families can do to have fun and mitigate risk this summer (as you said, risk tolerance is a very personal decision)?



There is no doubt that parents are currently in a very difficult situation. As children try to navigate these decisions, it may be helpful to consult their child’s pediatrician or seek the help of other professionals. Of course, I encourage families to look for tests and follow the CDC guidelines whenever possible.

There are other ways to connect with friends and family by zooming and video chatting, or outdoors with a low risk of spreading, or by creating “pods” with other family members in similar situations where everyone agrees in advance. The boundaries of the individual exposures on the outside of.

And the children themselves may have some creative ideas about what the family can do together.

Good coping and resilience comes from having an open conversation about all aspects of this experience. If parents make their children feel okay to talk about these issues and hear them express their concerns, frustrations, and desires, it prepares them for resilience and good communication.

From a psychological point of view, I think it’s important to think about things in terms of immediate and long-term risks and benefits. In the long run, what do parents want their children to take away from this experience? What kind of memories do parents want their children to have?

