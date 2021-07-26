Summer camp COVID cases increased to 31 and are stable





The number of positive COVID-19 cases originating from the Colombian county copaque summer camp increased from 23 to 31 last week, but the number is stable. Currently, there are no other positive cases to report.

NS Outbreak at Camp Pontiac It started on the girls side of the camp and then spread to several boys, county officials said. All cases occurred among unvaccinated children under the age of 12 who were not eligible for vaccination.

In addition to campers who tested positive for COVID-19, 133 contacts were also sent to the quarantine. Almost all children at Camp Pontiac come from Long Island and New York City. Some come from other states, such as California and Florida. All but one of the 31 campers who tested positive lived outside Columbia County and returned home. One camper from Colombia County is out of state and is not counted as an active case in Colombia County. The county’s active COVID-19 case count surged 316 percent from 6 last Monday to 25 as of today. CDC estimates that 83 percent of current COVID-19 The case is caused by a more contagious delta mutant of the virus.

Prior to starting the camp, both doctors and directors requested that the campers be provided with proof that the PCR test was negative within 36 hours of arrival. The camper then underwent another PCR test upon arrival. Jack Mab, director of public health in Columbia County, believes that one of the unvaccinated campers may have been negative at home, but to detect it on a second PCR test on arrival. Was premature. The camper could have been asymptomatic and spread it to other campers. The first positive case was recorded on Friday, July 16th. Campers who test positive have not been seriously ill or hospitalized. And as a precautionary measure, Colombian county officials demanded that all remaining children be camp-tested at Camp Pontiac. Of the 350 people still in the camp, some are vaccinated over the age of 12, 300 are negative on weekends, and 50 are waiting for results. However, given the full vaccination status of the remaining 50 campers, Mab predicts that they too will be negative on the test. “I think we’ve passed this,” he said. The quarantine period for both children tested positive and their contacts ends this week, depending on the date of the first positive test. As long as they are negative before arriving at the camp, they will be welcomed back to the camp and will be tested again upon arrival. To prevent future outbreaks, the main word of Mab’s warning to the camp is to educate the children, “Even if you have mild symptoms, you must come to the clinic.” Said Mabu. He also believes that the outbreak of Camp Pontiac is the bell of the next school year. “I think we’ll consider requesting a mask entirely,” Mab said, but he’s waiting for guidance from the state.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesunion.com/hudsonvalley/news/article/Summer-camp-COVID-cases-rise-to-31-hold-steady-16340465.php

