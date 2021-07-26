Quitting smoking after a diagnosis of lung cancer can help

Share on Pinterest According to experts, smoking cessation improves post-diagnosis health of lung cancer and helps improve a person’s overall health. Westend61 / Getty Images

Researchers report that smokers diagnosed with lung cancer can significantly improve their health by quitting smoking.

They say that smoking cessation can also improve a person’s overall health and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

They add that smoking cessation is difficult to achieve even after a diagnosis of cancer.

NS study Published on July 26, it suggests that quitting smoking after being diagnosed with lung cancer can significantly improve your chances of surviving cancer and other complications.

In these situations, smoking cessation may sound like an obvious decision, 50 percent The number of survivors of smoking cancer reportedly continues to grow.

“Several studies have found fatalistic attitudes among some smokers,” he explained. Dr. Macute Replet, MPH, Medical Director of the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) Lung Cancer Screening Program. “They know that smoking is bad for them, but they continue to smoke with an attitude of’what happens’. When they develop cancer, they think the worst has happened and more. You may think that smoking is unlikely to harm them. “

However, while it may be intuitive that it makes sense to quit smoking while trying to get rid of lung cancer, there have been few direct studies in that regard. These researchers are trying to change.

A new study of 500 people with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer found that those who quit smoking after diagnosis generally lived longer and were cancer-free longer than those who were treated but did not quit smoking. It has been reported.

Overall, people who quit smoking lived an average of 6.6 years, compared to 4.8 years for smokers. They also lived long without cancer (5.7 vs. 3.9 years) and lived long before they died of lung cancer, 7.9 vs. 6 years.

Said it makes sense Dr. Andrew BrownAn oncologist at the Cancer Center at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ.

“If you continue to smoke during cancer treatment, you may be at increased risk of infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia,” Brown told Healthline. “In people receiving cancer treatment, even small infections can quickly become very serious. Smoking cessation reduces the risk of lung infections almost instantly, reducing the risk daily, weekly, and monthly. increase.

“Also, quitting smoking makes it safer to perform surgery and / or tolerate radiation therapy if it is part of a treatment plan,” he added.