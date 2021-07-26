Health
Quitting smoking after a diagnosis of lung cancer can help
- Researchers report that smokers diagnosed with lung cancer can significantly improve their health by quitting smoking.
- They say that smoking cessation can also improve a person’s overall health and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.
- They add that smoking cessation is difficult to achieve even after a diagnosis of cancer.
NS study Published on July 26, it suggests that quitting smoking after being diagnosed with lung cancer can significantly improve your chances of surviving cancer and other complications.
In these situations, smoking cessation may sound like an obvious decision,
“Several studies have found fatalistic attitudes among some smokers,” he explained. Dr. Macute Replet, MPH, Medical Director of the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) Lung Cancer Screening Program. “They know that smoking is bad for them, but they continue to smoke with an attitude of’what happens’. When they develop cancer, they think the worst has happened and more. You may think that smoking is unlikely to harm them. “
However, while it may be intuitive that it makes sense to quit smoking while trying to get rid of lung cancer, there have been few direct studies in that regard. These researchers are trying to change.
A new study of 500 people with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer found that those who quit smoking after diagnosis generally lived longer and were cancer-free longer than those who were treated but did not quit smoking. It has been reported.
Overall, people who quit smoking lived an average of 6.6 years, compared to 4.8 years for smokers. They also lived long without cancer (5.7 vs. 3.9 years) and lived long before they died of lung cancer, 7.9 vs. 6 years.
Said it makes sense Dr. Andrew BrownAn oncologist at the Cancer Center at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ.
“If you continue to smoke during cancer treatment, you may be at increased risk of infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia,” Brown told Healthline. “In people receiving cancer treatment, even small infections can quickly become very serious. Smoking cessation reduces the risk of lung infections almost instantly, reducing the risk daily, weekly, and monthly. increase.
“Also, quitting smoking makes it safer to perform surgery and / or tolerate radiation therapy if it is part of a treatment plan,” he added.
According to experts, smoking cessation not only improves the ability to survive lung cancer, but can also have a positive impact on overall health.
“Non-smokers, or those who quit smoking, are less likely to develop other medical problems or complications, such as heart disease or stroke,” says Triplet. “Since recurrence of lung or secondary lung cancer is common among smokers, quitting smoking reduces the chances of developing secondary or another type of cancer.”
However, the main reasons people do not quit smoking may be the same as why they do not quit smoking before they are diagnosed with cancer. Difficult to quit..
“Nicotine is a very difficult addiction to beat, comparable to heroin, cocaine, and other highly addictive substances,” he said. Dr. Maher Karam Hage, Medical Director of the Tobacco Treatment Program at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Dr. Oshita Taiga, A thoracic surgeon and assistant professor of thoracic surgery at the St. John’s Cancer Institute at the Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, agreed.
“Smoking is an addiction and people usually use vices such as smoking, drinking and eating to deal with stress,” Onugha told Healthline. “Being diagnosed with lung cancer can not only cause stress, but can also lead to anxiety. Therefore, it can be even more difficult to quit smoking after a diagnosis of lung cancer.”
But that’s not the reason for despair.
Start by tackling your anxiety without cigarettes, Dr. Robert Y. Goldberg, Suggested by a pulmonary physician at the Providence Mission Hospital in Southern California.
“If you’re diagnosed with lung cancer, daily breathing can help reduce stress and anxiety when you’re being treated,” Goldberg told Healthline. “Be sure to eat a healthy and nutritious diet, along with physical activity that helps reduce fatigue, improve overall mood, and manage weight. This is a cancer journey. It also helps you manage it best. “
“It’s important to realize that you’re not alone. Close friends and family can be a great support system,” he added. “But don’t underestimate the cancer support group. Joining a group is a good way to connect with others who understand what you are experiencing. In addition, fear and fear during treatment It’s a safe place to raise concerns. “
..
