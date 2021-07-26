Study: New evidence shows a link between air pollution and Alzheimer’s disease





Air pollution is known to have adverse health effects, and new data show that reduced pollution can benefit people at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. NS studyReleased by Alzheimer’s AssociationFollowed two groups of adults at risk (one in Europe and one in the United States) for 10 years. Dr. Heather Snyder, vice president of medicine and science at the association, said Europeans living in less polluted areas had a 15% reduction in risk of dementia and a 17% reduction in risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Women in the United States who participated in this study found that certain categories of pollution, including traffic-related pollution, were reduced, reducing the risk of developing dementia by 26%. Long-term exposure to air pollution has been associated with a potential biological association with the physical changes in the brain that cause Alzheimer’s disease. “Actually modifying or modifying air pollution and reducing it seems to actually benefit the perception of an aging population,” Snyder said. “I think these data show the importance of federal, state and local government policies and actions to address air pollution reduction.” Snyder said it’s important to harness the resources of the community to see better overall results for those who have loved ones who are fighting the disease.

