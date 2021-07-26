Legionellosis is increasing in RI, says the Ministry of Health





The State Department of Health said Monday that cases of legionellosis, the most frequently spread respiratory disease through aerosols in contaminated water systems, are increasing. From June 2nd to July 26th, the state reported 30 cases of the disease, with 29 outbreaks between June 17th and July 21st. Of the 30 people recently diagnosed with the disease, 28 were hospitalized. One in thirty people died. “But it’s not clear that the person died of legionellosis,” said Health Department spokesman Joseph Wendelken. Investigations are underway, but no common source of exposure has been identified, the Ministry of Health said. “We know that Legionella grows best in poorly maintained and complex water systems,” said Dr. Nicole Alexander Scott, director of the department. “When this water is aerosolized with small droplets of cooling towers, showers, decorative fountains, etc., people can accidentally inhale contaminated water,” she said. “The water supply system in some buildings has been offline for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now resuming service,” said Alexander Scott, which is currently of particular concern. Legionella is of particular concern in buildings that accommodate people over the age of 65, and in buildings with multiple residential units and centralized hot water systems, such as hotels and high-rise condominiums. Symptoms of legionellosis begin 2 to 10 days after a person inhales the bacteria. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches. It spreads through the air from polluted water sources. Legionellosis does not spread from person to person. Patients with legionellosis are treated with antibiotics. The Ministry of Health recommends asking elderly people living in multiple residential units with centralized hot water systems whether the Legionella Water Management Program is in place. Also, at home, older people should follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how to clean and disinfect hot tubs, whirlpools, and shower heads to prevent bacterial growth. Send an email to Tom Mooney ([email protected]) or call (401) 277-7359.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.providencejournal.com/story/news/local/2021/07/26/legionnaires-disease-increasing-rhode-island/5376351001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos