Health
COVID hospitalization near record high for the entire Pork County
In the hospital system throughout Pork County, COVID hospitalizations are nearing record highs and infectious diseases are on the rise.
Advent Health After first reporting 946 patients admitted across the Central Florida Network for COVID-19 at 9:30 am on Monday, the number was revised to 862 admissions. This is close to or above the record peak of the hospital system in January, which is 900 patients.
“In Advent Health’s Central Florida division, COVID-19 cases continue to grow significantly and rapidly at hospitals in the Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Pork, Volcia, and Flagler counties,” said Monday morning. I said at a press conference. “In addition, Advent Health Centra Care’s daily positive rate remains near record high.”
Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center As of 1:00 pm on Monday, 179 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 of whom needed mechanical ventilation, according to spokeswoman Sandra Roddenberry. That number is close to the record high for medical centers with about 190 patients reported so far during the pandemic.
The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that 2,514 new infections were reported in pork last week as the county’s positive rate soared to 18.6%. In the neighborhoods of Hillsboro, Orange and Oceana, both infection numbers and hospitalization rates showed similar upward trends.
AdventHealth officials say that 94% of patients currently hospitalized are not vaccinated. According to the State Health Department, about 51% of pork residents over the age of 12 receive at least one COVID vaccine.
Due to the increase in COVID patients, Advent Health has decided to postpone all non-time-sensitive elective outpatient surgery from Tuesday. All affected patients will be notified that surgery has been postponed. Patients need prior approval from medical campus leaders to proceed with non-time-sensitive or non-urgent medical procedures. Pediatric surgery will continue as planned.
