Doctors warn that as pandemic prophylaxis diminishes, cases of respiratory virus may surge

As social distances and travel bans ease as Toronto-COVID-19 infection rates decline, doctors say they are out of season for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which tends to affect infants and the elderly. We warn about the possibility of recurrence.

RSV is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections such as pneumonia and bronchitis, and typically kills about 2.7 million people worldwide. Commentary published on Monday Canadian Medical Association Journal. It is very common and contagious and manifests as bronchiolitis in infants under 2 years of age.

“We mainly wanted to warn the medical community, the need for preparation, and the parents of families, especially high-risk babies,” said BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute and Dr. Pascal Lavois of the University of British Columbia. Stated. One of the four co-authors of the commentary in the interview.

According to Lavoie and his colleagues, cases of RSV declined sharply during the pandemic, as social distance measures almost stopped their spread. In Canada, for example, between August 29, 2020 and May 8, 2021, there were only 239 positive RSV tests, compared to 18,660 in the year-ago quarter.

However, the relaxation of COVID restrictions has begun to increase the number of cases in both Australia and the United States, and Canada should expect the same, doctors said.

“We argue that Canada should anticipate a similar resurgence of the seasonal respiratory virus in the summer of 2021,” the author writes.

Most cases of RSV are asymptomatic or mildly ill, but children with preterm birth, chronic lung disease, or congenital heart disease are at increased risk.

“Most babies are okay with this virus, but some are at very high risk … The advice they give them in the winter is to stay away from others who have a cold, so it’s midsummer. No one has seen RSV coming in the middle of the day, so I think we need to be a little more careful during the summer, “says Lavoie.

Currently, there is no RSV vaccine, but adults under the age of 65 tend to be protected from serious illness by the accumulation of immunity from seasonal viral exposure. Pregnant women, on the other hand, usually convey short-term immunity to their babies.

However, according to the commentary, the absence of cases in the past year meant that most pregnant women and very young babies were unable to develop immunity. This may put infants at risk of more serious illness this year.

“The out-of-season resurgence of the seasonal respiratory virus can now pose a threat to vulnerable babies,” the author writes.

In addition, children at high risk, such as chronic lung disease and congenital heart disease, are usually treated with monthly antibody therapy, which significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization. However, due to the shortage of RSV cases and the reduction of unnecessary medical visits during pandemics, many antibody programs have been suspended or suspended over the past year.

According to Lavoie, many antibody treatments are also seasonal, as summers usually have few or no cases.

“We need to make sure we’re ready, so we’ll stock the dose and prepare everything with the nursing staff in case the case increases again,” says Lavoie. ..

To stop the potential increase in cases, the authors also continue with other potential protective measures such as hand washing and basic hygiene measures for Canadians, and breastfeeding to avoid indirect smoking and pass antibodies to children. Suggests to emphasize, contact the sick person and stay home if sick.

They also recommend continuous testing for RSV as needed and planning by the pediatric intensive care unit to manage the potential increase in RSV cases. They also suggest that preventative treatment be given to the most at-risk infants during the summer if the case begins to return to normal levels.

According to Lavoie, there are already several cases in eastern Canada, especially in infants, where immunity gradually builds up, but doctors want to mitigate some of the increase. Lavoie states that there are data that would be peer-reviewed and published indicating “significant loss of RSV immunity in the population.” This is “not a big deal” in adults, but he explained that it should be noted in babies, especially those with complex medical conditions.

“This letter was not intended to be vigilant,” Lavoie said. “But as a neonatologist, I see babies who are very vulnerable. I want to raise awareness and protect really high-risk babies.”