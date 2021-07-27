Health
Over 900 people in Alabama hospitals for COVID
Number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama Hospitals rose to more than 900 on Monday as the state saw a surge in virus cases — a number the state hadn’t seen since February.
According to the number of Alabama Hospital Associations, there were 947 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals on Monday, up from 204 in early July. The latest number is about one-third of where the state was at its peak pandemic when there were 3,000 virus patients in a state hospital in January.
Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s state health officer, said he was “extremely concerned” about the increase in cases.
“This is a perfect storm for many unvaccinated people, a highly infectious delta mutant that is far more infectious than we’ve seen before,” Harris said.
Dr. Don Williamson, a former state health doctor who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, said the concern was not the number itself, but the sharp rise in numbers. Williamson said the state had a solution in the form of a vaccine, but “there is no long line of people wanting vaccination.”
Health officials say the latest spikes are relevant Delta variant It abuses the end of precautionary measures such as low immunity, summer crowds, and wearing masks.
“It was a hit, and it was a hit with revenge,” said Dr. Mike Saag of the Faculty of Infectious Diseases, Birmingham, University of Alabama on Monday.
“If we don’t change our behavior regarding vaccination and wearing masks in public by October, I think it could be a very bad situation,” Saag said.
Similar to the surge in viral numbers in hospitals, other pandemic barometers show similar increases.
The rate of positive COVID-19 tests jumped to 11.7% after falling below 5% for months. According to Johns Hopkins researchers, the 7-day moving average of new daily cases in Alabama has tripled in the last two weeks, increasing from 472 cases a day on July 10 to 1,495 cases on Saturday. ..
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the UAB’s Infectious Diseases Division, said the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital increased by hundreds in just one week.
“It will be a matter of time I think before we start seeing devastating victims in terms of death,” Marazzo said.
While Alabama’s Maskman date expired, both Marazzo and Saag urged a return to voluntary mask wearing in public and at school.
“I think everyone should go back to wearing masks, especially when they’re in public. You need to avoid a lot of people. You don’t have to lock down. You don’t have to stay home. But you don’t have to go out. If you do, be sure to wear a mask, even if you are vaccinated. “
Harris said earlier that the state was optimistic that it would never see winter-level cases again. Now he is not sure.
According to Johns Hopkins figures, Alabama ranks last in the country in terms of the percentage of fully vaccinated people.
“We’re really stuck with vaccinations. We’ve met people who have a very strong determination not to get vaccinated,” Harris said. “It’s frustrating for all of us in public health. I don’t want to see all the work I’ve done over the year and a half suddenly engulfed in smoke just because I can’t get the vaccine.”
Sources
2/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/07/more-than-900-people-are-in-alabama-hospitals-because-of-covid.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]