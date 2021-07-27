Over 900 people in Alabama hospitals for COVID

Number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama Hospitals rose to more than 900 on Monday as the state saw a surge in virus cases — a number the state hadn’t seen since February.

According to the number of Alabama Hospital Associations, there were 947 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals on Monday, up from 204 in early July. The latest number is about one-third of where the state was at its peak pandemic when there were 3,000 virus patients in a state hospital in January.

Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s state health officer, said he was “extremely concerned” about the increase in cases.

“This is a perfect storm for many unvaccinated people, a highly infectious delta mutant that is far more infectious than we’ve seen before,” Harris said.

Dr. Don Williamson, a former state health doctor who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, said the concern was not the number itself, but the sharp rise in numbers. Williamson said the state had a solution in the form of a vaccine, but “there is no long line of people wanting vaccination.”

Health officials say the latest spikes are relevant Delta variant It abuses the end of precautionary measures such as low immunity, summer crowds, and wearing masks.

“It was a hit, and it was a hit with revenge,” said Dr. Mike Saag of the Faculty of Infectious Diseases, Birmingham, University of Alabama on Monday.

“If we don’t change our behavior regarding vaccination and wearing masks in public by October, I think it could be a very bad situation,” Saag said.

Similar to the surge in viral numbers in hospitals, other pandemic barometers show similar increases.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests jumped to 11.7% after falling below 5% for months. According to Johns Hopkins researchers, the 7-day moving average of new daily cases in Alabama has tripled in the last two weeks, increasing from 472 cases a day on July 10 to 1,495 cases on Saturday. ..

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the UAB’s Infectious Diseases Division, said the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital increased by hundreds in just one week.

“It will be a matter of time I think before we start seeing devastating victims in terms of death,” Marazzo said.

While Alabama’s Maskman date expired, both Marazzo and Saag urged a return to voluntary mask wearing in public and at school.

“I think everyone should go back to wearing masks, especially when they’re in public. You need to avoid a lot of people. You don’t have to lock down. You don’t have to stay home. But you don’t have to go out. If you do, be sure to wear a mask, even if you are vaccinated. “

Harris said earlier that the state was optimistic that it would never see winter-level cases again. Now he is not sure.

According to Johns Hopkins figures, Alabama ranks last in the country in terms of the percentage of fully vaccinated people.

“We’re really stuck with vaccinations. We’ve met people who have a very strong determination not to get vaccinated,” Harris said. “It’s frustrating for all of us in public health. I don’t want to see all the work I’ve done over the year and a half suddenly engulfed in smoke just because I can’t get the vaccine.”