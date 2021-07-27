Oregon Coronavirus: Last week hospitalizations increased by 40% and cases increased by 53%





State health data show 3,098 new cases coronavirus Since then in Oregon Monday, July 19, And 12 COVIDs-19 deaths. The number of Oregons hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased from 148 a week ago to 207. New cases increased by 53% Above that rate for 2 consecutive weeks.. Even as Model project hospitalization Beyond 300 by the end of September, state officials have no plans to revive state-wide measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic. Despite the increase in cases in recent weeks, the current moving average is about half of the spring peak three months ago and about one-third of the December pandemic peak level. See state and county COVID-19 trends vaccination: According to state data, 19,071 new vaccinations have been received in the past week. If there are new cases by county: Baker (6), Benton (51), Clackamas (240), Clatsop (21), Columbia (46), Coos (32), Crook (19), Curry (7), Deschutes (138), Douglas (144), Gilliam (2), Grant (1), Harney (6), Hood River (11), Jackson (258), Jefferson (36), Josephine (156), Clackamas (37), Lake (2), Lane (262) , Lincoln (21), Lynn (173), Malfur (15), Marion (233), Morrow (18), Multnomah (349), Pork (80), Sherman (2), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (274) , Union (53), Wallowa (15), Wasco (24), Washington (284), Wheeler (1), Yamahill (69). Who died: The 2,827th Oregon-related death associated with the coronavirus was a 64-year-old Deschutes County woman who was positive on April 21 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on July 18. The 2,828th death from COVID-19 was a 76-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on April 5 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on May 29. The 2,829th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 75-year-old Jackson County man who died at home on July 18 after being tested positive on July 16. The 2,830th COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old Jackson County woman who was positive on July 15 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on July 16. The 2,831st COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 53-year-old woman in Lane County who was positive on April 29 and died on July 16 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. The 2,832nd COVID-19 death was a 67-year-old Lane County man who died on July 12 at the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend, which tested positive on July 12. The 2,833th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 39-year-old woman in Marion County who was positive on June 23 and died on July 16 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. The 2,834th death was in Douglas County, a 95-year-old woman who tested positive on July 13 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on July 20. The 2,835th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 66-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on 9 July and died at the Legacy Good Sumaritan Medical Center on 21 July. The 2,836th death on COVID-19 was a 46-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on July 7 and died at home on July 9. The 2,837th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 69-year-old man in Clackamas County who was positive on July 8 and died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on July 23. He had no fundamental conditions. The 2,838 deaths from COVID-19 were an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 12 and died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on July 23. Unless otherwise stated, each person is in an underlying health condition and authorities determine whether the individual has an underlying condition. hospitalization: 207 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of 59 from 19 July. This included 58 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 19 from 19 July. Since it started: Oregon reported 215,853 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 2,838 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country. to date, State reported 4,600,333 vaccinations were given, with 2,297,955 fully vaccinated and 173,151 partially vaccinated. See state and county COVID-19 trends -Fedor Emelianenko 503-294-7674; [email protected]

