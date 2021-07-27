Eight counties in Washington recommend indoor masking regardless of vaccination status

paper

Health officials from the King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan, and Grays Harbor counties issued a joint statement on Monday, wearing masks while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. I advised you to wear it.

This announcement was made in response to an increasing number of cases. Covid-19 Delta Variant..

They are Recommendations Applies to anyone over the age of 2 entering a retail store, grocery store, government building, or any other business that the general public can freely enter.

Vaccinated individuals are not obliged to wear masks indoors, but this is a public health recommendation as breakthrough cases occur more frequently.

The following frequently asked questions provided by Local health officer:

Where does this recommendation apply?

If you are over 2 years old, we recommend that you wear a mask when entering an indoor space that is open to the public. This includes retail stores, grocery stores, government buildings, or other places where businesses and the general public can freely enter. If you are in an indoor space where you are not sure that the people around you are completely vaccinated, it is advisable to wear a mask. The mask adds another layer of protection to what the vaccination has already given you. If you are not vaccinated, prevent infection to others.

What does this mean for businesses?

This is not a new or separate obligation for businesses that need to comply with state-wide mask requirements and require masks from unvaccinated individuals in public indoor spaces. However, companies are encouraged to ask all individuals to wear masks when entering the room, especially if the immunization status of everyone entering the facility cannot be confirmed, to protect workers and customers. I am.

Why do local health officials require all masking in these settings when the DOH / Governor’s Office did not?

Local public health authorities are responsible for providing the community with the best advice and guidance on how COVID-19 is transmitted and how it is prevented. Due to the increasing number of cases, hospitalizations, and infections with delta variants, health officials felt it was important to share this recommendation with the community to reduce COVID-19 infections.

How is this done?

This is not mandatory. Keeping the community as safe as possible is a recommendation from health officials in the Puget Sound area. Resources such as signs that encourage customers and workers to wear masks are available to the business, but this recommendation does not issue the strictest requirements from the state and the enforcement associated with this recommendation. There is no measure.

Why do vaccinated people need to be masked if the vaccine is so effective?

Vaccines are very effective and this recommendation does not disagree with that fact. No vaccine is 100% effective in preventing illness. People who are fully vaccinated are less likely to get sick with COVID and are much less likely to be hospitalized or die if they get sick. Nevertheless, vaccinated people can become infected with COVID. These are called groundbreaking events and we know that a few are happening here in Washington. Therefore, if fully vaccinated, you are at least 10 times less likely to get COVID or get a serious illness, but you can still get sick and infect others. I have. A snug-fitting multi-layer cloth mask reduces the spread of infectious droplets from the case by up to 70-80%. These same masks also reduce the risk of inhaling infectious droplets from others by up to 50%. In short, wearing a mask protects you and protects others. As case rates rise and we continue to learn more about the highly infectious Delta variant, masking is an additional layer of protection that health officials encourage everyone in indoor public places. Vaccination, wearing a mask, good ventilation, and hand hygiene: all of this is necessary to keep the negative health and economic consequences of this Delta strain away.

Isn’t this confusing? Do people listen to the CDC, DOH, or the local health department?

This is not an obligation that conflicts with the requirements of CDC or DOH. It’s advice to help people stay safe and healthy. There is an agreement between the CDC, DOH, and local public health authorities that COVID vaccines and masking are effective in reducing infections. The CDC and DOH do not require masks in all indoor public environments of fully vaccinated individuals, but it is clear that even vaccinated people may choose masks. And that’s what we encourage. At the same time, this makes it easy to see that all unvaccinated people are masked with these settings.

