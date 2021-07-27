San Diego County reports 745 new COVID cases as authorities fight the “greatest risk” of delta variants





< class=""> The laboratory technician labels the COVID-19 test swab before processing it at the Sonoma County Public Health Service in Santa Rosa. Photo by Anne Wernikoff of Cal Matters San Diego County Health and Welfare Agency With 745 reported on Monday, the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to grow. After the peak of 1,264 new cases released on Friday — Highest number since February – Authorities reported 784 new infections on Saturday and 515 new infections on Sunday. Overwhelmingly, new cases are being discovered locally and nationally among unvaccinated people. Officials said 89% of recent groups of more than 6,500 San Diegan who tested positive were not completely vaccinated. The new case brings the total number of local cases since the pandemic began at 292,688. The death toll remains at 3,793. Meanwhile, on Monday, Gov Gavin Newsom announced employees and workers in all states of hospitals and medical facilities throughout California. Evidence of COVID-19 vaccination must be shown.. However, this policy allows anyone who cannot show evidence or refuses to prove it to be tested for the virus at least once a week. Across the state, public health officials reported 21,940 new cases on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 3.8 million. An additional 65 people have died, with 63,806 deaths in California. US authorities are considering whether to revise the vaccinated mask guidance. Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, needs masks indoors, even among vaccinated people. “At this point, the biggest risk in the world is simply delta,” said microbiologist Sharon Peacock, who is carrying out British efforts to sequence the genome of coronavirus mutants. She calls it “the most appropriate and fastest variant ever”. Reuters contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofsandiego.com/health/2021/07/26/san-diego-county-reports-745-new-covid-cases-as-officials-battle-biggest-risk-of-delta-variant/

