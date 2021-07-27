“Urgent Need” for Age Limits in TikTok vaping Video, According to Australian Study | Electronic Cigarettes

Australian scholar studying vaping depictions Ticktaku He says there is an “urgent need” for age limits to reduce the exposure of teens to videos that portray it positively.

Researchers at the University of Queensland analyze e-cigarette content posted by TikTok users around the world and call for stricter regulations to prevent nicotine products from being advertised to underage users of video sharing platforms. I am.

Studies published in the journal Tobacco regulationEvaluated the content of 808 popular vaping videos that were viewed more than 1.5 billion times in total as of November 2020. The median number of views of the video was 1 million each.

Videos depicting the use of e-cigarettes accounted for 63% of the total, and were viewed more than 1.1 billion times, while neutral depictions accounted for 24%. Researchers estimated that a quarter of the people in the video appeared to be under the age of 18, and 71% were male.