Health

"Urgent Need" for Age Limits in TikTok vaping Video, According to Australian Study | Electronic Cigarettes

Published

3 mins ago

on

By

 


Australian scholar studying vaping depictions Ticktaku He says there is an “urgent need” for age limits to reduce the exposure of teens to videos that portray it positively.

Researchers at the University of Queensland analyze e-cigarette content posted by TikTok users around the world and call for stricter regulations to prevent nicotine products from being advertised to underage users of video sharing platforms. I am.

Studies published in the journal Tobacco regulationEvaluated the content of 808 popular vaping videos that were viewed more than 1.5 billion times in total as of November 2020. The median number of views of the video was 1 million each.

Videos depicting the use of e-cigarettes accounted for 63% of the total, and were viewed more than 1.1 billion times, while neutral depictions accounted for 24%. Researchers estimated that a quarter of the people in the video appeared to be under the age of 18, and 71% were male.

“Comedy, lifestyle references, nicotine addiction references, vaping tricks, and the use of” how-to “tutorials can create social norms about vaping and increase their social acceptance,” the researchers said. I concluded.

“Given that Vaping-related videos are widely accessible on TikTok, there is an urgent need to consider age limits to reduce youth uptake.”

They suggested that TikTok’s vaping video could reach a wider audience than other video sharing platforms as a result of its recommended algorithm.

UQ’s PhD student and lead author of the study, Tianze Sun, found researchers looking at how e-cigarette use is portrayed in TikTok given the popularity of apps among young people. Said he was interested in.

“Because it’s a relatively new platform, there could be a lack of regulation when it comes to effective age restrictions,” she said.

“Given that young people have access to these videos, we hope that our research will impact the future regulatory framework of all social media platforms regarding mandatory age verification measures.

Vaping among young people has increased significantly in recent years. A triennial National Drug Strategy Household Survey, whose final figures were released in July 2020, found that the percentage of non-smokers aged 18-24 using e-cigarettes In Australia it has quadrupled in 6 years..

According to a previous study, the growing popularity of e-cigarettes among young people is partly due to the support of friends, celebrities and online influencers, according to Sun.According to other surveys, e-cigarette advertisements when shown to children Reduced perceived harm I smoke occasionally.

Inhaling nicotine vapor is illegal in Australia, starting October 1st No longer legal Purchasing nicotine e-cigarette products from overseas websites without a doctor’s prescription.

Sign up every morning to receive an email with the top stories from Guardian Australia

TikTok’s community guidelines do not allow “depiction, promotion, or trading of drugs or other regulated substances” and “content that provides the purchase, sale, trading, or solicitation of drugs or other regulated substances.” We are asking users not to post or share. , Alcohol or tobacco products (including vaping products) “.

Dr. Michel John Generis, a senior researcher at the University of Melbourne who was not involved in the study, said it would be difficult to regulate e-cigarette content on social media, especially if young people are marketing to their peers. rice field.

“Most of what’s displayed on these platforms is either influencers paid by the vaping industry to promote their products, or the vaping industry itself to promote their products,” she said. rice field.

“It’s their companion who is telling them to use these things. That’s what they don’t know. [some of] Their buddies are paid by the vaping industry to promote these devices. “

Jongenelis said the tobacco advertising ban “needs to be updated to take into account the latest dissemination practices.” [e-cigarette advertising] Like social media platforms and websites. “

TikTok Australia has been contacted for comment.

