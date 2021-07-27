Hospitals in South Florida take disastrous steps as COVID-19 trends worsen





Hollywood, Florida – From Miami-Dade to Broward, there is increasing pressure on hospitals as unvaccinated community members become infected with COVID-19. The numbers are staggering. Jackson Health in Miami-Dade has seen a 210% increase in the number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the month. Broward’s Memorial Healthcare System saw a 225% surge, and both hospital groups say the majority of all patients are unvaccinated. “Memorial Healthcare System Treating 341 Patients # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Positive … More than 98% of these patients are unvaccinated. ” @mhshospital It was 105 on July 1st, an increase of 225% from the beginning of the month. From today: “Only allow fully vaccinated visitors”. https://t.co/OKJeC9Pnap — Christina Boomer Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) July 26, 2021 And as the number of incidents surged, the Memorial announced on Monday that visits to hospitals would be limited to fully vaccinated ones. It is working to expand its ability to treat more patients by transforming the Pembroke Pines Memorial Hospital West Auditorium and the Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital Conference Center into a “clean bed,” or clinical area for non-COVID patients. Because there is. Jackson We also changed the visit policy last week. advertisement Dr. David De La Zerda, ICU Director of Jackson Memorial Hospital, says he sees patients regret not having been vaccinated. The majority they are currently dealing with are between the ages of 25 and 45. “Most of them say,’Why didn’t I get vaccinated?'” He said. “Before we admit them to the ICU, we put them on the floor. That’s the number one comment. “I’m very embarrassed I didn’t get [the vaccine] Before, it’s too late. “ The Jackson Memorial lacks beds and nurses and plans to add 50 ICU beds next week. At this point, the hospital is 80% full, including non-COVID patients. [ALSO SEE: Florida COVID numbers surge again, with 10K+ new cases per day] He never imagined they would be in this situation again, and said they could return to their peak situation a few months ago within a week. advertisement “We are going in the wrong direction.” Dr. Anthony Fauci said, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said he was “extremely dissatisfied” with the nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases. Miami-Dade County is ahead of the wave of infection. Opened 5 new mobile COVID-19 sites Testing is underway and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be given starting Tuesday. According to the CDC, delta variants currently make up the majority of cases, and infectious disease specialists such as Dr. Eileen Marty of Florida International University recommend wearing masks indoors. I am. “Remember that these delta variant cases shed thousands of times more virus than the original cases, and any protection can be overwhelmingly overwhelming,” Marty said. Stated. “And now we’re excreting a large amount of unvaccinated virus. Yes, you’re vaccinated, but in confined spaces, these high-dose infections can overwhelm your immunity. There is sex. advertisement “That’s why it’s a good idea to return to wearing a mask when people are indoors, in poorly ventilated and crowded areas, even if they are fully vaccinated.” For information on where the COVID-19 vaccine is available in South Florida click here..

