Utah’s groundbreaking COVID case fueled by Delta variants, doctors say

With the rapidly expanding delta variant ignited, doctors warn that there may be more Breakthrough case Of COVID-19 coming to Utahns, which is fully vaccinated.

“Yes, there are a lot of patients in the hospital now. I’m really nervous about the increase in the number of COVIDs because I remember what happened when it was really bad. Dr. Taki May, Medical Director at Logan Regional Hospital Said at a virtual press conference at Intermountain Healthcare on Monday.

The Utah Department of Health reported 2,269 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and nine additional deaths from the virus over a long holiday weekend.

The new state figures cover four days from last Thursday to Sunday. Last wednesday, Utah reported “warning” a total of 873 new COVID-19 cases in one day. The four new deaths from the virus are also due to the delta mutant, which is believed to be responsible for infecting more people who are completely vaccinated.

May, who specializes in hospital care, treats the first patient with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 this weekend, and a caregiver “ruptured at a seam” in a 150-bed facility becomes coronavirus. He said he knew he was infected. Fully vaccinated. In other words, more than 2 weeks have passed since the last dose.

“I think the breakthrough rate will go up, because the virus is mutated. That’s part of what they are,” she said, and as more variants emerged, “they’re me. We will escape our vaccine, but the vaccines we have now are still very effective against the variants we are seeing. “

This includes the first highly contagious delta variant detected in India, which currently accounts for about 86% of cases of viral variants, and according to state health spokesman Tom Hudachko, of all cases. It is estimated to be about 80%. He said it meant more groundbreaking cases because it is much more contagious.

In Utah, there were 3,538 groundbreaking COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated individuals, 256 hospitalizations and 10 deaths, complete according to state health department data. The infection rate of vaccination is less than 0.25%.

“We’re listening to them because they’re rare,” May said of the groundbreaking COVID-19 case.

“When you drive a car, you don’t think,’Oh, I could have an accident today.’ I’m listening because accidents are rare. I think people need to change their mindset, “she said. “I’m scared and I’m asking about scary things. Most people haven’t heard about the mundane things that have been successfully vaccinated and avoided COVID.”

Take the test because “it may be COVID”

Deadly virus cases are increasing in the Cash County area, where Logan Regional Hospital serves, increasing from single digits to 25-30 cases per day in the last few weeks, doctors said. Stated. She said she believes there are likely to be even more cases, as many have not been tested.

“At this point, I would tell the person who had it Respiratory symptoms of all kinds, It’s worth testing because it can be COVID, “says May, especially with fever and malaise. She said that patients who had been vaccinated but still infected with the virus “have just caught a cold and have been found to have COVID.”

Patients who come to the hospital with the virus are younger and healthier than earlier this year, doctors said. She also continues to wear masks at grocery stores, despite being completely vaccinated to protect the parents who took the shot, but because they are immunocompromised, the virus He said it could be more vulnerable.

“I know that only 55% to 56% of people in my community are vaccinated and most people don’t wear masks, which means that there are many infected people who may not have been vaccinated. That means, “said the doctor, admitting that others may not be vaccinated. Same choice.

“Really, is it about knowing the people you’re dating? Do you know they’re vaccinated? Do you know they’re healthy?” May said. .. “If you see someone sniffing or coughing, you’ll definitely wear a mask.”

Some government agencies, such as New York City and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, are imposing new vaccination requirements to include the rapidly expanding delta variant. Utah State Legislature voted earlier this year to ban state government agencies From the same thing.

Congressman Robert Spendrobe, R-Sandy, Sponsor Government-mandated bill banning COVID-19 vaccination In Utah, despite the recent surge in incidents, it’s not time for lawmakers to reconsider the ban, pointing out that there are exceptions to some government health workers who need other immunity. Stated.

“For the general public, it’s just a matter of personal responsibility. There are very few breakthrough cases, and most people who get sick with COVID are not vaccinated, so they risk it. I decided to take it, and I respect it, “said Spendlove.

What could change his mind, according to lawmakers, is whether the number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases has increased significantly. So far, Spendlove said there are no “significant health risks” for fully vaccinated children or children under the age of 12 who have not yet been approved for vaccination.

Utah’s latest COVID-19 number

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 428,687 positive COVID-19 cases in Utah, an increase of 2,269 from last Thursday. They are categorized into 768 new cases reported Thursday, 672 on Friday, 506 on Saturday, and 329 on Sunday. Six previously reported cases have been removed from the overall count.

In Utah, 2,989,690 coronavirus vaccines have been administered, 20,552 more than Thursday’s total.

The 7-day rolling average of positive virus tests was 646 per day, and since Thursday, 15,683 people have been tested and 25,875 tests have been performed in Utah. The 7-day rolling average of test positives is 10.2% if all results are included and 14.6% if multiple individual tests are excluded.

Currently, 343 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19, the state’s death toll has reached 2,434, and nine have been reported dead since Thursday. they are: