Hamilton struggles to reach COVID-19 vaccination goals among young people before school begins-Hamilton

Tuesday is the first deadline for young Hamiltons aged 12 to 17 to get COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) A vaccine to be completely inoculated by the time school starts.

According to public health, students may be fully vaccinated two weeks before returning to school by receiving the first vaccination by 27 July and the second vaccination by 24 August. can.

As of July 26, only two-thirds of the city’s youth, or 65.8%, received the initial dose, while 43.2% of the youth received both shots.

Renewal of Hamilton COVID-19 vaccination as of July 26, 2021. https://t.co/tbhJPeyptu pic.twitter.com/hFLkttqtue — Hamilton City (@cityofhamilton) July 26, 2021

The city is also lagging behind the state immunization rates needed to leave Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan.

In Hamilton, 76.6% of eligible adults received the first dose and 64.4% received the second dose.

To move to the next stage, 80% of eligible Ontarians must be vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccination and 75% must be fully vaccinated with two vaccinations. ..

In addition, all public health sectors in the state require at least 70% of the population to be fully vaccinated...

The state’s top doctor Recently he said he wanted to make those numbers higherConsider the threat posed by the more contagious delta variants.

“The highest rates we have allow our society to return to a more normal state, the post-pandemic era, because the virus spreads to our communities and into vulnerable populations. It spreads and reduces the risk of long-term spread. At a briefing last week, Dr. Keeran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Health Officer, said:

Hamilton’s medical officer said the city still has a “little way to go” to reach its state goals and is issuing a “weapon call” to people who have not been vaccinated with COVID-19. rice field.

“Getting these vaccines has never been as convenient as it is today,” Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said in a media briefing Monday.

“When we head into the fall, and when people return to school, it’s middle school, high school, college, college, whatever it is, teachers or students, when all those staff are there, they Getting it quickly is very important. It plays a very important role in all these institutions. “

When Hamilton began to discontinue its high-dose vaccination strategy, a push came to reach people who were not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Three large clinics scheduled to close in the coming weeks..

These clinics operate on a walk-in basis for the first and second doses from mid-July and will continue until they are closed.

Any qualified person can book their first dose online or through the state hotline. You can also schedule a second dose 28 days after receiving your first dose.

Dr. Richardson said public health continues to outreach unvaccinated people and informs them of the July 27 and August 24 vaccination deadlines.

“But don’t hesitate, whether it’s the next day or the next day. It’s still the best time to get vaccinated.”

Hamilton has 116 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 and 31 new cases reported on Monday.

There are three active outbreaks in the city. One of St. Joseph’s villas has infected a total of 14 people, and the other of Arbor Creek’s care centers has spread to 16 people.

The third is the Canadian Pacific Railway facility on Gauge Avenue South, which includes three staff cases.

Hamilton’s 7-day average is 13 cases, with a weekly case rate of 15 per 100,000 and a reproduction number of 1.22.

