Health
As the deployment of vaccines in the Waterloo region slows, new strategies, hesitations, will emerge to address barriers.
Waterloo-Vaccine deployment in the Waterloo region has begun to slow, prompting a strategic shift to keep jabs in the arms.
Mass vaccination clinics in the region have no end date yet, but there are new efforts to administer vaccines and address concerns that may prevent some people from being vaccinated.
The state-wide goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of the eligible population before further relaxation of restrictions.
As of Monday, 81.43 percent of Waterloo residents over the age of 12 have at least one shot, 65.14% are fully vaccinated..
“The vaccine is there and the capacity is there,” said Dr. Shalombal, a primary care physician working at the Waterloo Regional Vaccine Distribution Task Force.
Dr. Baru said taking shots in the Waterloo region will be easier than ever, adding that no qualified person will be rejected.
All vaccination clinics in the Waterloo region accept first and second carry-on.
Due to the looming threat of the Delta variant, authorities are urging residents to take a second shot as soon as possible.
“If you’re using Pfizer or Moderna and 28 days have passed, you’re eligible to enter the Vaccine Clinic now and you’re done,” said Dr. Baru.
The Cambridge Pinebush Clinic will offer both Pfizer and Moderna for the next two weeks., The person who took the first dose can easily receive the same brand on the second dose.
Dr. Baru says many of her patients have expressed hesitation in the vaccine because they are worried about side effects.
“I think it’s perfectly rational. What I say is to ask questions, contact your doctor and ask your pharmacist. We reassure you and tell you what to expect. Because you can do it, “she said. “I think there is a lot of hope here if we can encourage each other to vaccinate.”
The Waterloo region is also launching new initiatives to make vaccine availability more convenient.
New mobile bus It can be administered to up to 6 people at a time. Buses stop at St. Jacobs Farmers Market on weekends and continue to visit high-priority areas, malls and other locations.
Local authorities plan to launch a second bus later this week.
“We just try to reach out and be creative, and much of it is based on feedback. We tried to incorporate the feedback of the community and community leaders,” said Dr. Baru.
In Ontario, 80.88% of adults over the age of 18 are vaccinated at least once, and 68.14% are fully vaccinated.
Premier Doug Ford encourages those who are still hesitant to consult with trusted medical professionals and think about who else will benefit when they are shot.
“If you hesitate, think of your loved ones, your children, your parents, your friends, your colleagues,” he said. Said at a press conference on Monday.

